Opinion
To address inequality, first look at culture
Anne Rayner, who led Kantar and Campaign Asia-Pacific's joint survey on gender equality in the industry, calls for company leaders to model the change they want to see.
How to fix Pakistan's broken ad industry
Rizwan Merchant, former CEO of OMD Pakistan, says lack of awareness about media processes, a lack of research and low regulations are holding back an ‘obese’, inefficient industry.
Campaigns don’t shape brands, employees do
Tokyo-based business strategist Steven Bleistein argues that branding is a company leader's responsibility and employee actions are the strongest reflection of what a brand is.
Time to decide which AI to talk to
With adoption rates on voice-enabled home systems taking off, consumers will soon need to decide which AI ecosystem is best for them.
The real meaning of a ‘new Dentsu’
The CEO of London-based sports marketing company Redmandarin offers a personal view on what Dentsu's legacy means for Japanese brands globally.
When trust is snapped
Diageo's decision to pull ads from Snapchat following an ASA ruling reflects a broader problem with media trust, argues the global MD of the company's luxury portfolio.
'Burn the whole industry to the ground'
A former ad man suggests how to torch and then rebuild the ad agency model.
The new awkwardness of globalisation
A backlash to globalisation, personified by Trump's recent visit to Asia, is challenging the big brand world order writes, Diageo's James Thompson.
Mobile advertising in Japan: cracking the format formula
A concise guide to mobile marketing in a country where ad blocking is not yet a major issue, but could become one if advertisers fail to heed consumer preferences.
India’s third wave is here. Will marketers catch it?
Digitisation is making small-town and small-income India emerge as an accessible consumer force, which calls for a massive shift in marketing mindset, says McCann India’s vice chairman and managing director.
Hong Kong's creative industry suppresses itself
China's influence is not to blame for holding back creativity in Hong Kong. The industry's insular perspective is, writes Jonathan Jiang.
Leo's Oscar and why I hope the industry sticks with awards
Work that wins acts as an example to the rest of the industry, writes Diageo's James Thompson.
Chinese startups falling into trap of 'safe' branding
Identifying their convictions and sticking to them is something many of China's startups are failing to do. Carat's Ellen Hou gives a brand-building lesson.
How older marketers stay relevant
An activist mindset will help older marketers adapt to changing times says the author of "A New Marketer".
Japan's future competitiveness: Castles made of sand?
Japanese marketers should revisit their fundamental assumptions about how they will compete and grow.
Two camps clash over the true value of ads
It has never been easy to put hard numbers to the value of advertising, but client-side marketers are wising up to the possibility agency types might be being deliberately pulling digital wool over their eyes.
Bravery in advertising is a relative concept
One of James Thompson's ads was praised for its boldness, but here's the true story.
O2O in China: West, take note
The explosive phenomenon that is online-to-offline retail in China may not translate directly, but there are plenty of lessons to learn.
Mobile games are go
A massive opportunity is opening up in the free-to-play mobile gaming sector for innovative brands ready to collaborate—so it’s time to tango.
Are you truly ready for today's young talent?
An ambitious, nimble and agile new generation of talent is emerging in the industry. Those in leadership roles need to ask whether they are making enough bold moves to capitalise on this potential.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins