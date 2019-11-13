Intelligence
Examining blockchain: uses in advertising, media and beyond
First used as the backbone of Bitcoin in 2009, blockchain technology has many applications beyond cryptocurrency that can benefit advertisers, consumers, governments and media organisations.
It's not just fraudsters that are profiting from ad fraud
Compromised, complicit or somewhere in between, not all players within the digital ad ecosystem are treating ad fraud as a crime.
What it'll take to dismantle a $5.8 billion enterprise
Tamer Hassan was the lynchpin of a global operation to bring down two of the largest and most sophisticated digital ad-fraud operations in history. In an interview with Campaign, he reveals the inner workings of the ever-evolving threat and how to fight it.
Ad fraud outlook in Asia: Challenges and solutions
Ad fraud continues to be one of the industry’s biggest threats, and yet many clients in Asia remain either unaware or uninclined to tackle it. Here we uncover some common types of fraud and solutions to help demystify the topic.
APAC CMOs hunt for new help
EXCLUSIVE RESEARCH: Marketers are looking for new talent and diverse partners to help them convert marketing to sales, with creative agency relationships at risk, the newly-released R3 Campaign Asia-Pacific CMO Outlook reveals.
Rolling out the DOOH: emerging opportunities and challenges
Dense populations, growing competition and rapid infrastructure growth... there are many reasons why DOOH is primed to explode in Southeast Asia. But overcoming technical limitations and fragmentation are key challenges.
The world's biggest retail events, ranked and rated
Long-established peak-selling periods like Christmas now have major competition from a host of “shopping events”, which usually involve heavy discounts. But as China’s Singles Day, the largest of these, proves, the future of all shopping is set to go way beyond holiday promotions and daily deals.
Apple's sign-in: Less precision targeting, more walled gardens
While 'Sign In with Apple' mainly seeks to prevent Facebook and Google from gathering information on Apple devices, knock-on effects will impact brands and media owners.
Trust in PR agencies high, but capabilities must improve significantly: Exclusive research
Campaign’s first survey with Ipsos examining the APAC PR landscape shows brands are investing in PR, but there’s a strong misalignment over which functions are most important.
Asia's Top 1000 Brands white paper illuminates 2019 trends
Campaign Members can access a report by our editorial staff that reveals the top stories from this year's survey, plus all the data laid out in easily digestible form.
Latest research paints grim picture of APAC adland diversity
Campaign's third survey with Kantar into workplace diversity in the APAC marketing and advertising landscape uncovered a deep seam of feeling about bias stretching beyond gender, while the results suggest equality for women has not improved.
Plugging the disconnect between finance and marketing
Although CFOs and CMOs are still somewhat misaligned in terms of goals and mutual trust, the distance between them is shrinking, according to exclusive research by Campaign and Kantar.
Exclusive research: Agency value is still about the work
Despite the many sophisticated bells and whistles agencies are striving to provide, brands still think of creative campaign work as the number one value-add offering, finds new research presented at Campaign360 by Campaign and Kantar.
GDPR: how has it changed data protection in Asia?
Eight months on, we look at how the EU’s data protection regulation has impacted APAC advertisers and consumers.
Is it time to stop hating the procurement department?
They're often seen by marketers and agencies as antagonistic and difficult, but relationships with procurement don't have to be this way. Here's how the function can work well within the value chain.
The age of ageing
With boardrooms the world over depending on Asia’s ‘young’, vibrant economies to enhance their bottom lines, it's sobering to realise that one in four people in the region will be 60 years old or older by 2050.
Post World Cup data breakdown: Was it worth it?
Viewed by half the planet, the tournament was a perfect platform for APAC brands to demonstrate relevance, test deals and tap new segments.
Observing Ramadan in the digital age
Performance marketing during Ramadan is all about timing and going big on mobile in mobile-first Muslim nations such as Indonesia.
Online grocery: Sprinting for the last-mile race
Retailers are finding that grocery is unlike any other category when it comes to competing in rapidly shifting online and offline environments.
Zero or hero? Industry polarised on zero-based budgeting
Clients see it as fiscal discipline. Agencies see it as short-sightedness. As zero-based budgeting makes a comeback, we assess its values and shortcomings.
