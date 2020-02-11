Insight

Despite virus woes, Japanese brands face globalisation imperative
Feb 11, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

Despite virus woes, Japanese brands face globalisation imperative

Slowing sales at home and increasingly unfavourable economic growth and demographics lead companies' overseas push.

The waning appetite for marketing junk food in Asia
Jan 10, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

The waning appetite for marketing junk food in Asia

Marketers of sugary drinks and sodium-laden snacks will need to embrace healthier trends and watch their messaging to win over regulators and consumers alike.

Helping or hindering? Facebook, Google and the news industry
Nov 26, 2019
Natalie Mortimer

Helping or hindering? Facebook, Google and the news industry

As the tech behemoths continue to pour millions into grants and initiatives to support the news media, is it really enough to create a business model that sustains ongoing investment in quality journalism?

Examining blockchain: uses in advertising, media and beyond
Nov 13, 2019
Jessica Goodfellow

Examining blockchain: uses in advertising, media and beyond

First used as the backbone of Bitcoin in 2009, blockchain technology has many applications beyond cryptocurrency that can benefit advertisers, consumers, governments and media organisations.

A history of brand experience through the decades
Nov 5, 2019
Surekha Ragavan

A history of brand experience through the decades

A visual and descriptive evolution of experiences in the last 80 years, as narrated by vice chairman and president international of Jack Morton Worldwide.

It's not just fraudsters that are profiting from ad fraud
Nov 5, 2019
Jessica Goodfellow

It's not just fraudsters that are profiting from ad fraud

Compromised, complicit or somewhere in between, not all players within the digital ad ecosystem are treating ad fraud as a crime.

Mongolia: from ore mining to data mining
Oct 15, 2019
Robert Sawatzky

Mongolia: from ore mining to data mining

In Ulaanbaatar, AI engineers are quietly laying the groundwork for a new technology-driven economy in tandem with an emerging digital marketing scene.

Amazon gears up for advertising services push in Asia
Sep 30, 2019
David Blecken

Amazon gears up for advertising services push in Asia

The company’s advertising business sits largely under the radar in a region with fragmented ecommerce services, but that looks about to change.

Sea change: What FMCG brands are doing about plastic
Aug 22, 2019
Gunjan Prasad

Sea change: What FMCG brands are doing about plastic

The government in Indonesia is pushing sustainability, and brands are talking about it more than ever. But environmental critics aren't yet impressed.

Rolling out the DOOH: emerging opportunities and challenges
Aug 16, 2019
Jessica Goodfellow

Rolling out the DOOH: emerging opportunities and challenges

Dense populations, growing competition and rapid infrastructure growth... there are many reasons why DOOH is primed to explode in Southeast Asia. But overcoming technical limitations and fragmentation are key challenges.

My culture: APAC creatives on their wellsprings of inspiration
Jun 18, 2019
Staff Reporters

My culture: APAC creatives on their wellsprings of inspiration

What inspires the inspired? Some of the region's luminaries reveal what moves them.

Can better stock pictures eliminate stereotypes?
May 21, 2019
Olivia Parker

Can better stock pictures eliminate stereotypes?

Stock picture houses and media companies are making more efforts to use photos that represent a broader spectrum of people, particularly women, than they have in the past. But while this could have big implications for advertising, there may still be a lot of work to do.

Industry welcomes online tracking crackdown
May 14, 2019
Jessica Goodfellow

Industry welcomes online tracking crackdown

The short-term pain of remodelling digital advertising will ultimately deliver a cleaner, more sustainable ecosystem, according to a host of industry executives.

What happens in your brain to make you pass on that video
May 7, 2019
Amy Snelling

What happens in your brain to make you pass on that video

Understanding the science behind what compels people to share can lead to new ways of thinking about content.

Marketing Macau's mega-hotels
Apr 23, 2019
Matthew Keegan

Marketing Macau's mega-hotels

From inverted Christmas trees to kung fu chefs, we take a look at the marketing teams working to promote some of the biggest luxury hotels in Asia.

Marketing must solve business problems to maintain its value
Apr 8, 2019
Faaez Samadi

Marketing must solve business problems to maintain its value

FRONT STAGE PASS: Exclusive access to some of Campaign360's best on-stage sessions. Here, industry leaders discuss the importance of agencies being involved in business strategy from the start.

Marcomms is in a mid-life crisis, but we can survive it
Mar 28, 2019
Staff Reporters

Marcomms is in a mid-life crisis, but we can survive it

FRONT STAGE PASS: Exclusive access to some of Campaign360's best on-stage sessions. Here, Mediacom global strategy chief Matt Mee explains why marketing communications is facing self-doubt and how the industry can overcome it.

The finance and marketing therapy session
Mar 21, 2019
Robert Sawatzky

The finance and marketing therapy session

FRONT STAGE PASS: Exclusive access to some of Campaign360's best on-stage sessions. Here, procurement, consultancy and marketing weigh-in on how to best work with finance teams on business goals.

Exclusive: Watch Martin Sorrell's Q&A at Campaign360
Mar 12, 2019
Staff Reporters

Exclusive: Watch Martin Sorrell's Q&A at Campaign360

Front Stage Pass: The executive chairman of S4 Capital answered live questions about past decisions at WPP, his strategy now at S4, his regrets, his digital ad habits and much more. Plus, answers to the questions we didn't have time for at the event.

How to name a new brand in an age of global business
Feb 19, 2019
Louise George Kittaka

How to name a new brand in an age of global business

We explore the tricky business of christening a company or product destined for various different markets, without getting egg on your face.

