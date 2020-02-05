Innovation
IBM CMO: With great technology comes great responsibility
“In many ways, Watson was the brand that introduced AI to society,” Michelle Peluso says.
How Brand Nintendo can win over mobile-crazy Chinese gamers
By focusing on casual gamers, advocating its hybrid capabilities and building out its gaming portfolio, the gaming giant hopes to give itself a fighting chance with Switch.
Opening up new worlds with WebAR: What is it and how are brands using it?
WebAR promises to provide greater reach, flexibility and control than standard app-based augmented reality, but comes with added technical requirements.
The evolution of chatbots in marketing
Once a handy tool to automate customer service, they're now increasingly being tasked to do data collection and lead generation.
Delving into Libra: Is Facebook's currency the future of finance?
Libra promises to provide the unbanked with financial flexibility, which would benefit brands, especially in Asia. But government objections could scupper its chances.
How brands can be smarter with data science
Data science is becoming an increasingly critical weapon for brands to safeguard their future. But to use it effectively requires a sea change in the structure and thinking of an organisation. Are brands aware — and ready — for the scale of the investment?
Predictive marketing: It’s no crystal ball
Yet even closer to the ‘Magic 8’ ball, it is nonetheless the future for brand marketers. And it’s full of numbers.
How blockchain is helping Asian advertisers (or not)
Brands’ recent experiments suggest the public-ledger technology can be a real asset for marketers, but some remain unconvinced.
Genetic data: Just a marketers’ dream?
Adapting products, services and communications based on consumer DNA is an alluring idea that will be difficult to implement.
'Human-like' voice search a major asset—if done right
Have you looked into 'audio logos'? Is your brand optimised for 'rank zero'? Do you know how to avoid a Disney-Google style voice ad firestorm? If not, read on. Voice search is officially here.
Tech leapfrogging: 3 ways APAC will keep besting the west
Three world-changing tech areas where Asia (mainly China) is set to lead the way (plus 6 bonus technologies).
Zozo and the new world of apparel marketing
The innovative Japanese retailer is at the forefront of fundamental change in the way fast fashion brands engage with their customers.
Marketers no longer lost in neural machine translation
With so much buzz around neural machine translation being the key to smashing language barriers and speeding up entry into new markets, we explore how useful it really is to brands.
Innovation centres take root in Asia
Labs, hubs, workshops: brands across the region are investing in experimental new spaces to foster outside-the-box thinking and non-traditional partnerships.
Blockchain: The end of advertising as we know it?
If you don’t have at least a basic grasp of what blockchain is and how it may transform marketing and advertising, we really think you should read this. We promise not to make it too painful.
Voice search will upturn everything you know about SEO
Hi Siri? Tell me about OK Google.
Imitation game: ID fraud in mobile advertising
From device-ID resets to click injection to app spoofing, marketers are playing catchup when it comes to understanding and fighting mobile ad fraud. Sometimes they're also complicit in enabling it.
Teaching clueless chatbots the art of conversation
The gap between human expectations of chatbots and their actual capabilities means this field has a lot of development still to come.
Innovative uses of smart tech building branding revolutions
The latest tools and advances in data analysis are ushering in a brave new world of possibilities for marketers willing to embrace a fully customer-centric approach.
Cyber seeing will soon be AI believing
The next stage of the technological revolution will see search engines that are able to identify any product on sight, and send consumers directly to a site where they can buy it.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins