Influence
How brands can capitalise on the rise of dark social
With most social interaction now taking place privately in 'dark social', we look at how brands are navigating these private domains.
Australia’s biggest marketing challenge: reviving its international image
As Australia’s Prime Minister announces a $76 million recovery package in response to this summer's bushfires, how can marketers now salvage the country’s image as a holiday destination?
How in-house marketing teams have changed this decade
In-house marketing teams need different skill sets than in the past, driven largely by the increased focus on data and technology.
Best strategies for marketing to China’s digital-savvy travellers
As China’s outbound tourism continues to rise, travel marketers across Asia tell us how they are keeping pace and devising new strategies to attract China's digital-savvy and outwardly mobile younger generations.
How the ‘lemon capital’ of China built a billion-dollar brand
Overseas, it has to grapple with scepticism on Chinese produce. Within its home country, it has to contend with a small market. Foong Li Mei explores how Anyue played the cards it was dealt.
Making a statement: when fashion meets protest
When fashion brands co-opt protest to bridge the gap between politics and youth, it can bring people together behind a cause. But not all get it right.
The unusual shared existences of co-chief creative officers
How do co-ECDs navigate being their agency's creative engine and manager to their teams, as well as an effective, empathetic partner?
China's top 20 social-media platforms: A guide for marketers
You know Weibo and WeChat...QQ and Baidu..perhaps Douyin and Pinduoduo. But do you recall the significance of BiliBili, Kuaishou, Momo, Zhihu and Paipai?
Urban sports give brands an exciting alternative from the norm at Tokyo 2020
Sponsors testing the waters in this relatively low-cost, high-engagement area need to take extra care to strike the right tone.
Rugby World Cup campaigns a 'road test' for the 2020 Olympics
Brands are treading carefully as they calculate how to get the most out of the biggest international sporting event before the Tokyo Games next year.
Asia's elections: "Whatever you do, resist the urge to take sides"
Marketing and brand experts offer insights on keeping in tune with the heightened emotions caused by elections across South and Southeast Asia.
Foreign vs local KOLs: who wields more power in China?
We explore the work of some successful non-Chinese influencers working in China and ask whether they command more or less influence than their local counterparts—and whether that's changing.
Using only celebs is like "gambling" in your KOL strategy
Caught the influencer influenza? We take stock of the contagious KOL industry in China and determine how effective the spread really is.
5 key trends changing the KOL game in China right now
Hitting big numbers is no longer enough, it’s all about making the right links with influencers who both connect and convert.
Heard the one about the efficacy of podcast ads?
Research on podcast listener behaviour is still in its infancy, but early studies into the effectiveness of advertising on this popular medium are turning it into an exciting new playground for marketing creatives.
Adding value as a media agency: trends, tools and talent
We explore some of the major preoccupations of today's media-agency world, from consultancy expansion to building the right talent pipeline.
APAC women reclaiming the meaning of 'beauty'
From 'Escape the Corset' to the #MeToo movement, women around Asia are pursuing broader freedoms, rights and methods of expression. This includes reclaiming the definition of beauty. And brands are in a unique position to respond and engage.
The art of marketing to kids without treating them like adults
The childrens' digital media market is growing as kids spend more and more time online. But how they interact with brands and what they look for when shopping isn't always obvious.
Can China’s 'little fresh meat' deliver big brand results?
With authorities in China already starting to discourage effeminate behaviour in the media, we analyse whether the country's boy idols can keep delivering visibility and sales for brands.
The ‘Hallyu Wave’: How Korean culture spread across the world
Government support for creative industries, and marketing, created new cultural perceptions.
