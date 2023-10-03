Gender Inequality
Inclusive marketing: embrace or cancel?
A new study reveals what consumers really think.
WFA census shows Japan faces the highest inclusivity challenges
Japan trails far behind in terms of how companies deal with discrimination, negative behaviours, mental health, and diversity and inclusion perceptions, according to WFA's second WFA global census.
Inside Dove’s armpit-heavy New York City campaign
The brand’s “free the pit” messaging is a response to the widespread lack of “armpit confidence” amongst women and girls.
Like kicking a square ball: Allianz highlights the challenges facing female athletes
That symbolism was the key to Allianz’s World Cup-tied campaign.
Is radical honesty better in the era of AI?
SOUNDING BOARD: WPP's CEO Mark Read recently admitted the company is using AI to cut costs. As investment in the space ramps up, is it better for industry leaders to be upfront about the impact it will have, be it good or bad?
Comscore and SeeHer expand gender equality measurement to digital platforms
The audience measurement company partnered with SeeHer in the US to extend the scoring system to digital advertising.
How and when brands should respond when misinformation goes viral
In recent months, many brand controversies have been rooted in misinformation and false allegations. But experts say it’s not always imperative to right those wrongs.
Dear comms industry, the glass ceiling is showing—and it's time to crack it
Rife with female footprints but built on the illusion of female dominance? About time the industry talks about gender equality and not just PR, says Vero Philippines' operations director.
Less than quarter of agencies think they are ‘really good at DEI’
A fifth believe they are doing badly, according to research across the UK and US.
The Women’s World Cup: Will brands get equality in sport right?
Brand sponsors of women’s sports often sound patronizing, or worse, unwittingly reinforce harmful misconceptions.
