Front and Centre
The decade that was: What's changed and what hasn’t
Roles got bigger, ad spend got smaller, and #metoo got stuck. Foong Li Mei looks back at how APAC ad agencies’ business and life have changed in the past 10 years.
How a media planner's job has changed in a decade
Three media planners in Australia tell Campaign they're more responsive, contributing more to business outcomes than at the start of the 2010s.
40 under 40 2019: Asia-Pacific's top rising talent
From data scientists to brand builders, creative minds to entrepreneurs, here is our marketing and communications standout class of young professionals for 2019.
Is blockchain a legitimate weapon to fight ad fraud?
Blockchain has been heralded as a potential panacea for the ad industry’s fraud problem, but how much of a practical solution is it?
Marketing in mobile-native Myanmar
A young and optimistic populace is happy to interact with brands in a market that remains full of promise.
The 'chaotic beauty' of adland in Bangladesh
With its economy growing great guns and a youthful, content-hungry population, this is a market primed to channel its artistic heritage towards great advertising.
Sri Lanka: aspirational, creative—and different from India
The island country is on the cusp of a digital revolution, which could finally allow it to emerge from the shadows of its giant neighbour.
Fast-changing Cambodia calls for an experimental attitude
We explore a fascinating market that is driving forward on a mixture of traditional "who can shout loudest" techniques; popular KOL campaigns and new highly reactive strategies tailored for the mobile era.
In Laos, consumers and advertisers find liberation online
This landlocked country has a largely rural population and a strict media environment, meaning multiple challenges for industry players. But social media offers plenty of opportunity as Laos continues to grow.
Pakistan: Asia’s sleeping creative giant
Often overlooked and battling a bad global image, the country is now regarded as the next fertile ground for brands looking for big growth in Asia.
Game on: Local v. international sports leagues in Asia
Homegrown sporting leagues in countries like Thailand and the Philippines have the advantage of hyperlocal audiences — but how do they fare in sponsorship value against big names such as the NBA and EPL?
A year to Tokyo 2020: which brands will win the Games?
12 months out from the Tokyo Olympics, we take a look at how the Games are affecting Japan’s advertising market — and ask which brands stand to make the most from the sports extravaganza.
Why brands should consider non-traditional sports
From drone racing to the mass participation sports that are on the rise in Asia, sporting rulebooks are being thrown out across the board. Here's why brands should follow suit.
Why gender-neutral marketing may not mean equality
Efforts to address authentic differences between men and women need not be held back in the name of political correctness or progressiveness, say practitioners.
"Being made redundant from advertising can be a great opportunity"
Advertising has many merits as a profession, but it also sets people up well for new adventures—if they are bold enough to step into the unknown. Campaign hears from people who have transitioned elsewhere, out of necessity, choice or a combination of the two.
100 of the best ads from Asia Pacific (according to us)
We could have called it the 'ultimate' list of best work from the region, but that would offend our appreciation of the variety of subjective responses to creativity. So we ask for your faith in our judgement—and for your help to expand this epic list from 50 to 100.
Agency Report Card 2018: PHD
Fuelled by the HSBC account win, PHD had a largely successful 2018 as it welcomed a new APAC leader and new strategic direction.
Agency Report Card 2018: UM
UM had a commendable year, with note-worthy efforts in billings, creativity and a revamped data agenda.
Agency Report Card 2018: Wavemaker
In its first year of assessment, Wavemaker has progressed from a slightly wobbly start to a promising finish, and the future looks bright.
Agency Report Card 2018: VMLY&R
In it's first year of assessment since two legacy agencies were merged together, can VMLY&R hold its own?
