Digital
WPP falls 15% in Q2 as creative holds up better than media during Covid-19
Global headcount falls by 5,000, as network writes down Y&R acquisition.
TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil
Mayer tells employees that TikTok's political pressures across the world have altered the role he signed up for.
Facebook warns of 'severe' impact from Apple's iOS 14 privacy push
The company alerts advertisers to reduced targeting and campaign-measurement ability, and tells publishers they could see Audience Network revenue drop by more than 50%.
Facebook to roll out news service in India
Facebook has pledged to pay publishers to ensure their content is available in the News tab.
Ajit Varghese quits as global president of Wavemaker
Resigns after under 13 years spent in various roles in India, APAC and globally.
Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies
TikTok is hoping to gain the favour of agency holding groups as it looks to nurture a portfolio of loyal backers in the face of corporate and political challenges. But are agencies on board?
Nike and Wieden and Kennedy unveil tribute to Kobe Bryant
Rapper Kendrick Lamar tells world to ‘be better’ in tribute to NBA superstar.
TikTok to sue the US: What do social-media users think?
Commentators have pointed out that TikTok's lawsuit against a potential ban in the US jars with China's closed internet ecosystem; while Chinese netizens believe TikTok has been too slow to react.
Here's why ‘Princess style’ is all the rage with China’s Gen Z
As debates over womanhood become increasingly heated, many Gen Zers are reinterpreting what it means to be a powerful woman while embracing femininity.
Major news publishers join fight against Apple's App Store fees
Criticism of Apple's 'monopolistic' practices—in particular its app store fees—is mounting, with the media industry now joining the fray.
Facebook employees call for more policy consistency in India
Facebook's top policy executive in India, who recently filed a police complaint against a journalist, is at the centre of the debate.
Sony breaks the ice with first PlayStation 5 global campaign
Work created by Adam & Eve/DDB.
With potential Trump sanctions looming, Alibaba posts robust results
Chinese technology giant gains from pandemic as it reports 34% increase in revenue and 42% rise in income.
APAC brands must take more responsibility in programmatic: WFA report
Marketers in the region remain more likely than their counterparts around the world to cede control of programmatic buying to agencies, and also lag in demanding more transparency from their partners.
CTV fraud skyrockets worldwide
Connected-TV apps have seen a spike in fraud even as overall fraud has declined from 2019, according to a DoubleVerify report.
WPP AUNZ numbers beat (low) expectations in H1
Sales dropped 14.3% and operating profit plunged 61.5% in the first half, but cost savings helped the company exceed forecasts.
TikTok launches global ad campaign as Donald Trump's deadline looms
'It starts on TikTok' has launched in US and will run in other markets such as Southeast Asia from September.
Amazon Prime Video ad sparks boycott movement in Japan
An ad featuring two figures who have made contentious comments about Japanese citizens in the past has ignited a boycott movement on social media.
With bushfire season looming, this insurer wants Australians to be ready
A year on from devastating bushfires, the 'First Saturday' campaign, developed by CHE Proximity for NRMA insurance, has a series of tasks for Australians to complete.
Deloitte confirms acquisition of Indian media audit firm Spatial Access
The move will enhance Deloitte’s advisory capabilities and enable brands to make more efficient advertising and marketing decisions.
