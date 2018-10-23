Creativity

Photos: Taobao merchants hit Hangzhou streets in annual festival
Oct 23, 2018
Staff Writer

Photos: Taobao merchants hit Hangzhou streets in annual festival

Alibaba's Taobao Maker Festival took place next to the West Lake, the most popular tourist landmark at its headquarters city in Hangzhou.

Talk of the town: YSL makes big splash with fancy hotel
Aug 23, 2018
Soon Chen Kang 江欣珍

Talk of the town: YSL makes big splash with fancy hotel

Yves Saint Laurent Beauty Hotel popped up at the swanky 1881 Heritage mall in Tsim Sha Tsui last weekend to give customers a taste of life in the fast lane.

MCEC partners with C2 to create experiential platforms
May 21, 2018
Kim Benjamin

MCEC partners with C2 to create experiential platforms

The venue will have exclusive access to C2’s experiential design platform and labs for "playful ideation" sessions.

Asia's first in-flight conference takes off
May 21, 2018
Surekha Ragavan

Asia’s first in-flight conference takes off

The High Altitude Conference saw speakers take over the in-flight PA for engaging sessions with delegates.

In pictures: Volkswagen Arteon launch in Singapore
Mar 22, 2018
Megan Gell

In pictures: Volkswagen Arteon launch in Singapore

Edible art and keepsake paintings generate social media buzz.

Tapping China's social giants for engaging events
Mar 1, 2018
Soon Chen Kang 江欣珍

Tapping China’s social giants for engaging events

Streaming, KOL appearances and facial recognition can boost engagement for live brand events in China.

What personalised events mean in China
Feb 21, 2018
Eugene Ng

What personalised events mean in China

To engage attendees, every live experience must be unique

How to celebrate CNY: A lesson for brands
Jan 31, 2018
Megan Gell

How to celebrate CNY: A lesson for brands

For companies with operations in Asia, CNY is a time for lavish events.

Experiential marketing reaches exhibitions
Jan 10, 2018
Lauren Arena

Experiential marketing reaches exhibitions

Create ‘defining moments’ to spark lasting connections.

Why incentives are the best way to build brands
Jan 8, 2018
Jack Carter

Why incentives are the best way to build brands

Brands now see the value in using reward trips to promote their story to employees.

Power of persuasion: How to use psychology at events
Dec 11, 2017
Andrew Mccorkell

Power of persuasion: How to use psychology at events

Emotions are important to the primitive part of brain and force it to react. Without emotion, we can’t motivate our audience.

How to master brand storytelling
Dec 8, 2017
Kim Benjamin

How to master brand storytelling

Brand experiences have the ability to engage all the senses in a more immersive and memorable way.

How to leverage FOMO for brand storytelling
Nov 29, 2017
Jack Carter

How to leverage FOMO for brand storytelling

Social media has become an extremely valuable ally to those adopting FOMO as a marketing strategy.

Event marketing goes guerrilla
Nov 27, 2017
Ian Lloyd Neubauer

Event marketing goes guerrilla

Seven low-cost guerrilla marketing stunts you can replicate at your next event.

Five golden rules for defining event success
Nov 27, 2017
Kim Benjamin

Five golden rules for defining event success

Create an experience before, during and after your event.

Experience economy: How to harness the power of live events
Nov 27, 2017
Kim Benjamin

Experience economy: How to harness the power of live events

In the age of authenticity, live experiences play a critical role in brand engagement strategy.

