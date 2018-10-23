Creativity
Photos: Taobao merchants hit Hangzhou streets in annual festival
Alibaba's Taobao Maker Festival took place next to the West Lake, the most popular tourist landmark at its headquarters city in Hangzhou.
Talk of the town: YSL makes big splash with fancy hotel
Yves Saint Laurent Beauty Hotel popped up at the swanky 1881 Heritage mall in Tsim Sha Tsui last weekend to give customers a taste of life in the fast lane.
MCEC partners with C2 to create experiential platforms
The venue will have exclusive access to C2’s experiential design platform and labs for "playful ideation" sessions.
Asia’s first in-flight conference takes off
The High Altitude Conference saw speakers take over the in-flight PA for engaging sessions with delegates.
In pictures: Volkswagen Arteon launch in Singapore
Edible art and keepsake paintings generate social media buzz.
Tapping China’s social giants for engaging events
Streaming, KOL appearances and facial recognition can boost engagement for live brand events in China.
What personalised events mean in China
To engage attendees, every live experience must be unique
How to celebrate CNY: A lesson for brands
For companies with operations in Asia, CNY is a time for lavish events.
Experiential marketing reaches exhibitions
Create ‘defining moments’ to spark lasting connections.
Why incentives are the best way to build brands
Brands now see the value in using reward trips to promote their story to employees.
Power of persuasion: How to use psychology at events
Emotions are important to the primitive part of brain and force it to react. Without emotion, we can’t motivate our audience.
How to master brand storytelling
Brand experiences have the ability to engage all the senses in a more immersive and memorable way.
How to leverage FOMO for brand storytelling
Social media has become an extremely valuable ally to those adopting FOMO as a marketing strategy.
Event marketing goes guerrilla
Seven low-cost guerrilla marketing stunts you can replicate at your next event.
Five golden rules for defining event success
Create an experience before, during and after your event.
Experience economy: How to harness the power of live events
In the age of authenticity, live experiences play a critical role in brand engagement strategy.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins