Country Rankings

Japan’s top 100: Global brands muscle in on traditional names
ASIA'S TOP 1000 BRANDS: Panasonic remains tops, but greater marketing power and localised products are helping multinationals displace more complacent local brands.
Japan’s top local brands: Toyota, Sony still tops but retailers surge
ASIA's TOP 1000 BRANDS: Uniqlo steals third spot while Muji and Aeon are among the biggest local gainers.
Global food and beverage giants nibble away at Japanese brands
ASIA's TOP 1000 BRANDS: To meet changing lifestyles, multinationals are adding healthier portions of adspend, marketing strategy and product innovation to their recipe for success.
Japanese consumer market faces strong headwinds
ASIA's TOP 1000 BRANDS: An ageing population, shrinking economy and pandemic worries means Japanese shoppers will become exceedingly selective for value and services, according to Nielsen.
India's top 100 brands: Few local brands make the cut
ASIA's TOP 1000 BRANDS: Though international brands outnumber local ones on the top 100 ranking for India, that may be set to change due to the PM's call for self-reliance and geopolitical tensions with China.
India shouldn’t go ‘local’ for the sake of it
ASIA's TOP 1000 BRANDS: Experts state that while going local is the correct option, the prime minister's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India) movement shouldn’t lead to a compromise on quality, as it’ll hurt consumers and the country.
Local aviation brands fly high with Indian consumers
ASIA's TOP 1000 BRANDS: IndiGo is the top ranked aviation brand in India, and other brands can learn from how it has consistently aligned its business practices with the brand idea.
A powerhouse waits to assess the pandemic's true impact
ASIA's TOP 1000 BRANDS: Consumer sentiment in India's giant economy remains positive so far, but consumers have rising concerns about health, economy and job security.
Thailand's Top 100 Brands: Keeping pace with shifting consumer sentiment
ASIA'S TOP 1000 BRANDS: Despite a relatively stable top 10, churn is evident in sectors ranging from mobile services to aviation and dental care.
Thailand's top local brands: CP Group, Chang Beer and Singha lead the charge
ASIA'S TOP 1000 BRANDS: But Thai consumers are still less likely to recognise and support established Thai brands much differently from global competitors.
Line takes hold in Thailand, expanding far beyond its roots
ASIA'S TOP 1000 BRANDS: The super-app has shot up to become Thailand's 8th ranked brand.
Tourism-dependant Thailand turns to local needs
ASIA'S TOP 1000 BRANDS: As Thailand's travel and hospitality industry is rocked by COVID-19, the economy and FMCG industry is realigning to focus on home, health and safety.
Hong Kong consumers' preferences mostly steady in an unsettled year
ASIA's TOP 1000 BRANDS: Maxim's and Standard Chartered made the biggest moves in Hong Kong's top 100 brands, while social-media apps took on increasing importance.
E-commerce finally becomes a force in Hong Kong
ASIA's TOP 1000 BRANDS: Online emporium HKTVmall jumps into the top echelon of Hong Kongers' favourite locally based brands.
Technology is key for Hong Kong brands' evolution
ASIA's TOP 1000 BRANDS: If brands, especially those local ones, are trying to keep their existence, they may need to keep up with the trendy technology.
Hong Kong weathers a perfect storm
ASIA's TOP 1000 BRANDS: Amid protests, pandemic and pessimism, Nielsen explains how Hong Kong consumption has changed in recent months.
Australia's top 100 brands: Consumers turn backs on high-end brands
COVID-19 and Chris Hemsworth appear to have driven the biggest swings in Australia's top brands listing.
Australia replaces top international brands with its own—even if they are no longer operational
ASIA's TOP 1000 BRANDS: The only two international companies that remained on Australia's local ranking have now been replaced with heritage brands.
During times of instability, Australians place value on brands they trust
ASIA's TOP 1000 BRANDS: A brand that ceased production in 2017 has suddenly vaulted in the top 10 ranking of Australia's favourite local brands—epitomising the strength of heritage and trust during times of adversity.
Out of the fires and into the pandemic: Australia's tumultuous year
ASIA's TOP 1000 BRANDS: The government's responses to the sequential crises that befell the country have spurred consumption, but consumer confidence remains low looking ahead.
