CEI Opinions

Using event tech in pre-event marketing
Jun 24, 2019
Will Kataria

From registration to branded event apps, here are five ways tech can boost your pre-event marketing efforts.

How to tailor events to diverse audiences
Jun 19, 2019
Tonya Almond

The challenge is providing an environment in a way that seems personalised to hundreds or thousands of individuals.

5 ways to incorporate wellness into your event
Jun 4, 2019
Beverley Williamson

"The event strategy would have to include wellness as an objective and identifying trends that relate to the industry and audience."

Four steps to organising an event at a unique venue
Mar 18, 2019
Andrina Yeo

Unique venues present a whole different set of challenges for planners.

5 lessons from... the Oscars
Feb 27, 2019
Charlotte Flach

It's not all ballgowns and blubbering. The Oscars had a few lessons for event planners who want to make a big impression.

How to choose the right tech for corporate meeting programmes
Feb 22, 2019
Sam Lay

Event planners are spoiled for choice when it comes to programmes and platforms. Here's how to navigate them.

Getting ready for the multi-hub club
Jan 23, 2019
Jeannie Griffin

Pulling off a multi-hub meeting is not as difficult as you think. As long as you stick to these rules…

Engaging Gen Z through pop-up stores
Jan 22, 2019
Caroline Bee

Digital natives from the Gen Z generation are still inclined towards a physical retail experience, provided that it is delivered with a right mix of experiences.

Why ‘live brand storytelling’ should spearhead marketing spend in 2019
Dec 21, 2018
Laura Roberts

The managing director of INVNT on turning customers into advocates.

The role of tech in immersive experiences
Dec 20, 2018
Jerome De Baecque

The managing director of Spinifex Group on nailing digital storytelling.

Paying homage to indigenous culture in meaningful ways
Oct 30, 2018
Sue Sullivan

How to responsibly incorporate indigenous culture into every aspect of meetings and events.

5 ways to pull off a killer SMM program
Oct 11, 2018
Kari Wendel

Putting an SMM program in place does not have to be an onerous or daunting task. Here's how to do it effectively.

It's not always about the venue, it's what you do with it
Oct 2, 2018
Darren Lim

Darren Lim, senior vice president at Pico+, on the evolving role of event spaces.

5 tips for tracking event engagement
Aug 28, 2018
Prerna Pant

Tracking event engagement means staying on top of what the attendees and clients are talking about.

How brands are rebuilding trust with live streaming
Jun 28, 2018
Sam McMorran

The group creative director for Imagination China on harnessing the power of live-streamed content.

How to make your event “moment-ready”
Jun 21, 2018
Alan Alroy

Moment marketing capitalises on having the right message at just the right moment.

How brands use VR to bring destinations to life
Jun 19, 2018
Antony Lawrence

The director of brand engagement for Pico + MENA on how VR is breaking boundaries and shrinking distances for travel brands.

Is incentive travel the new luxury?
May 7, 2018
Pádraic Gilligan

The chief marketing officer at SITE ponders the evolving definition of luxury and what it means for incentive travel.

We're measuring experiential all wrong
Mar 7, 2018
Ivan Entchevitch

The executive creative director of experiential agency SET says social shares, event attendance and email signups are redundant metrics.

Are robots ready for action in MICE?
Feb 26, 2018
Dirk Dumortier

Actual robots might not be ready for use by MICE professionals quite yet, but software-based bots and mobile concierge services are ready to provide immediate value

