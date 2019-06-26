CEI News
AIPC, ICCA, and UFI form global alliance
The associations supergroup will choose collaboration over competition.
GPJ opens office in Auckland
The experiential agency has appointed a native Kiwi, Tomaz Kljakovic, as NZ country manager.
National Wine Centre Australia launches tours for groups
Revolving around fine wines and foods, the tours are meant for groups that don't have time to travel out into a wine region.
Are the Hong Kong protests affecting business?
While the protests in Hong Kong have been largely peaceful, international perceptions are mixed.
IBTM launches Asia-Pacific edition
New travel trade show to debut in Singapore in 2020.
Eight Inc appoints principal in Hong Kong
Chris Dobson was previously managing director of Imagination Asia and Australia.
This spy tour gets groups to track North Korean infiltration routes
Manoeuvre through the footsteps of North Korean commanders during the Korean War.
DFS introduces experiential whisky pop-up at Changi Airport
Travel retail brand highlights consumer experience with immersive new promotion, marketing head said.
Cvent acquires mobile event app DoubleDutch
The acquisition will aim to boost Cvent’s onsite solutions and in-house talent pool.
Are you more 'productive' and 'creative' when travelling for work?
Two thirds of business travellers say they are.
Anderes Fourdy acquires Crest Evendz
The Malaysian PCO aims to deliver more congresses.
Jack Morton partners with FIBA Basketball World Cup
The agency will create experiences for fans to interact with the World Cup trophy.
Historical waterfront property to open in Bangkok
Bangkok’s Old Customs House to become a luxury hotel.
Adelaide reinforces space credentials
The South Australian capital wins national space research conference.
World’s biggest gaming festival coming to Singapore
The inaugural edition of Gamescom will land in Singapore in 2020.
Hotels shouldn’t be how we define them today: Sonia Cheng
A shift in travel trends is indicated by the rise of social clubs and co-working spaces.
Students and artists to learn from Vivid Sydney team
Students will get a chance to learn about the creative processes involved in imagining, designing and delivering light-based artworks.
Cvent unveils top 50 meeting hotels in APAC
New openings, major renovations and key destinations dominate rankings.
Pacific World unveils emerging destinations for 2019 and 2020
Find out which Asian cities made the list.
GainingEdge appoints global head of associations
“Every association is either focussing sharply on issues of disruption right now, or they need to be."
