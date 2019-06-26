CEI News

AIPC, ICCA, and UFI form global alliance
Jun 26, 2019
Staff Writer

The associations supergroup will choose collaboration over competition.

GPJ opens office in Auckland
Jun 25, 2019
Staff Reporters

The experiential agency has appointed a native Kiwi, Tomaz Kljakovic, as NZ country manager.

National Wine Centre Australia launches tours for groups
Jun 24, 2019
Staff Writer

Revolving around fine wines and foods, the tours are meant for groups that don't have time to travel out into a wine region.

Are the Hong Kong protests affecting business?
Jun 21, 2019
Surekha Ragavan

While the protests in Hong Kong have been largely peaceful, international perceptions are mixed.

IBTM launches Asia-Pacific edition
Jun 21, 2019
Staff Writer

New travel trade show to debut in Singapore in 2020.

Eight Inc appoints principal in Hong Kong
Jun 20, 2019
Staff Writer

Chris Dobson was previously managing director of Imagination Asia and Australia.

This spy tour gets groups to track North Korean infiltration routes
Jun 19, 2019
Surekha Ragavan

Manoeuvre through the footsteps of North Korean commanders during the Korean War.

DFS introduces experiential whisky pop-up at Changi Airport
Jun 18, 2019
Faaez Samadi

Travel retail brand highlights consumer experience with immersive new promotion, marketing head said.

Cvent acquires mobile event app DoubleDutch
Jun 17, 2019
Staff Writer

The acquisition will aim to boost Cvent’s onsite solutions and in-house talent pool.

Are you more 'productive' and 'creative' when travelling for work?
Jun 14, 2019
Staff Writer

Two thirds of business travellers say they are.

Anderes Fourdy acquires Crest Evendz
Jun 14, 2019
Staff Writer

The Malaysian PCO aims to deliver more congresses.

Jack Morton partners with FIBA Basketball World Cup
Jun 3, 2019
Staff Writer

The agency will create experiences for fans to interact with the World Cup trophy.

Historical waterfront property to open in Bangkok
May 31, 2019
Staff Writer

Bangkok’s Old Customs House to become a luxury hotel.

Adelaide reinforces space credentials
May 29, 2019
Staff Writer

The South Australian capital wins national space research conference.

World’s biggest gaming festival coming to Singapore
May 29, 2019
Surekha Ragavan

The inaugural edition of Gamescom will land in Singapore in 2020.

Hotels shouldn’t be how we define them today: Sonia Cheng
May 28, 2019
Surekha Ragavan

A shift in travel trends is indicated by the rise of social clubs and co-working spaces.

Students and artists to learn from Vivid Sydney team
May 27, 2019
Surekha Ragavan

Students will get a chance to learn about the creative processes involved in imagining, designing and delivering light-based artworks.

Cvent unveils top 50 meeting hotels in APAC
May 27, 2019
Megan Gell

New openings, major renovations and key destinations dominate rankings.

Pacific World unveils emerging destinations for 2019 and 2020
May 24, 2019
Staff Writer

Find out which Asian cities made the list.

GainingEdge appoints global head of associations
May 23, 2019
Staff Writer

“Every association is either focussing sharply on issues of disruption right now, or they need to be."

