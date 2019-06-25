CEI Analysis

'If I have to force your hand through mandatory quotas, maybe that’s a good thing'
Jun 25, 2019
Surekha Ragavan

'If I have to force your hand through mandatory quotas, maybe that’s a good thing'

PCMA president Sherrif Karamat unpacks issues surrounding inclusivity and diversity, and the power of meetings to bridge differences.

MWC Shanghai gears up for most sustainable edition yet
Jun 24, 2019
Megan Gell

MWC Shanghai gears up for most sustainable edition yet

Sustainable suppliers, incentivising green booths and donating unwanted electronics are just a few reasons MWC Shanghai is recognised as the largest carbon-neutral event in Asia.

Takeaways from IACC's 2019 Meeting Room of the Future report
Jun 17, 2019
Staff Writer

Takeaways from IACC's 2019 Meeting Room of the Future report

Sustainability and ethical practices rise in importance as millennials take charge.

How AirAsia manages brand partnerships through events
Jun 13, 2019
Surekha Ragavan

How AirAsia manages brand partnerships through events

We sit down with Rudy Khaw, the young maverick who's shaping the AirAsia brand.

Australia leads APAC rankings: Global Destination Sustainability Index
Jun 12, 2019
Megan Gell

Australia leads APAC rankings: Global Destination Sustainability Index

A handy guide for the events industry in a 'new era of sustainability'.

What we learned from the 2019 HKECIA conference
Jun 11, 2019
Christie Lee

What we learned from the 2019 HKECIA conference

From the potential of 5G to the glaring power of festivalisation, some key takeaways from the annual conference.

Will Japan's numbers dip after 2020 Olympics?
Jun 10, 2019
Surekha Ragavan

Will Japan's numbers dip after 2020 Olympics?

Latest ICCA rankings were dominated by Japan, but is it just a temporary high?

Sustainable events: Reducing emissions in the long run
Jun 7, 2019
Megan Gell

Sustainable events: Reducing emissions in the long run

Events can use huge amounts of energy and leave a considerable carbon footprint. So what is the industry doing to offset that?

“Our job is to stay out of the way as much as possible”: Eventbrite
Jun 6, 2019
Surekha Ragavan

“Our job is to stay out of the way as much as possible”: Eventbrite

The global ticketing company on its rapid expansion in APAC, upgrading its distribution processes, and new ways consumers are purchasing tickets.

How to use immersive displays in event marketing
Jun 5, 2019
Surekha Ragavan

How to use immersive displays in event marketing

Step one: Think beyond your phone, computer, and TV screens.

The tricky feat of managing meal spend
Jun 3, 2019
Surekha Ragavan

The tricky feat of managing meal spend

As travellers seek more personalised meal options on business trips and meetings, companies should play catch up.

Is Jakarta safe for business after post-election riots?
May 31, 2019
Ian Lloyd Neubauer

Is Jakarta safe for business after post-election riots?

"Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines and Australia continue to advise travellers to avoid sections of Central Jakarta."

Sustainable events: Let's talk about food waste
May 28, 2019
Surekha Ragavan

Sustainable events: Let's talk about food waste

Event venues are responsible for churning out thousands of meal covers in a short span of time - it's time we think about all that wastage.

Sri Lanka rebuilds after terror attack
May 27, 2019
Megan Gell

Sri Lanka rebuilds after terror attack

Sri Lanka Convention Bureau chairman Kumar De Silva opens up about the current state of the industry and its plans for the future.

The ups and downs of M&A in events
May 20, 2019
Soon Chen Kang 江欣珍

The ups and downs of M&A in events

The trend of larger networks seeking out opportunities with speciality agencies sounds peachy in theory, but not always so in practice.

Why you should keep up with the festivalisation trend
May 17, 2019
Surekha Ragavan

Why you should keep up with the festivalisation trend

“[Audiences] don’t want be on the sidelines anymore, they want to be a part of something bigger.”

Gap in knowledge about inclusivity at events: MPI
May 10, 2019
Surekha Ragavan

Gap in knowledge about inclusivity at events: MPI

Some still believe that inclusion initiatives are “just about being politically correct”.

Why independent agencies thrive in China
May 10, 2019
Kim Benjamin

Why independent agencies thrive in China

“In Shanghai, even a new starter can get a foot in the door. If you don’t stay hungry and on top of the game, you could be supplanted without even knowing it.”

Data-driving event design is huge in China this year: Freeman
May 9, 2019
Soon Chen Kang 江欣珍

Data-driving event design is huge in China this year: Freeman

China ECD Kestrel Lee on how data collection is a driving force for the physical elements of event design.

Half of attendees not booking through room block: report
May 8, 2019
Surekha Ragavan

Half of attendees not booking through room block: report

Why are conference attendees shying away from booking through conference organisers?

