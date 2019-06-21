Case Studies

Insurance groups flock to Seoul
Jun 21, 2019
Megan Gell

Insurance groups flock to Seoul

Large-scale insurance incentives are capitalising on new bureau support.

Case study: Taipei Dangdai art fair
Apr 24, 2019
Soon Chen Kang 江欣珍

Case study: Taipei Dangdai art fair

The inaugural art fair may draw comparisons to Art Basel Hong Kong, but its Asia-heavy lineup and inclusive price points are a boon.

Harley-Davidson completes epic tour in China
Apr 15, 2019
Soon Chen Kang 江欣珍

Harley-Davidson completes epic tour in China

Biker communities and local dealerships played key roles in the brand's recent roadshows across Chinese cities.

Photos: Lynk & Co creates ‘immersive’ race experience in Japan
Apr 8, 2019
Surekha Ragavan

Photos: Lynk & Co creates ‘immersive’ race experience in Japan

A fleet of cars were tested on the speedway, with media members following close on a safari-style bus so that they could feel the driving force of the new car.

Photos: Vintage cars get royal treatment at Cartier auto show
Apr 5, 2019
Surekha Ragavan

Photos: Vintage cars get royal treatment at Cartier auto show

The biennial event in India was held in Jaipur this time.

Photos: Formula 1 launch event in Melbourne
Mar 21, 2019
Surekha Ragavan

Photos: Formula 1 launch event in Melbourne

Questions for the teams were crowd-sourced via fan channels, and the event culminated in an ‘ultimate selfie’.

Hermès unveils scarves at rock'n roll pop-up in China
Mar 14, 2019
Ruonan Zheng

Hermès unveils scarves at rock'n roll pop-up in China

Hermès hosted an eight-day pop-up event at a record store in Beijing to launch its new scarves collection.

Case study: Audi Brand Experience Singapore 2018
Mar 7, 2019
Surekha Ragavan

Case study: Audi Brand Experience Singapore 2018

Audi Singapore curates a week of choreographed car shows, virtual driving experiences, and immersive LED visuals.

How an agency pulled off a 100% plastic-free run
Feb 12, 2019
Surekha Ragavan

How an agency pulled off a 100% plastic-free run

The client was Adidas and the brief was to bring the sustainability conversation “home” to India.

Case study: Singapore Night Festival
Feb 11, 2019
Sanjay Surana

Case study: Singapore Night Festival

When the sun went down, Singapore lit up with ethereal light shows and interactive installations.

Bloomberg forum in Singapore was turned around in 10 weeks
Jan 7, 2019
Surekha Ragavan

Bloomberg forum in Singapore was turned around in 10 weeks

Given that the forum brought in many high-profile business professionals and politicians, security and logistics were a major part of the scramble.

Dungeon & Fighters comes to life on Shanghai stage
Dec 21, 2018
Soon Chen Kang 江欣珍

Dungeon & Fighters comes to life on Shanghai stage

George P. Johnson took on the challenging task of producing a 3D hologram concert.

Gold Coast hosts 6,000 Infinitus China delegates
Nov 26, 2018
Kim Benjamin

Gold Coast hosts 6,000 Infinitus China delegates

Vibrant street parties along Gold Coast’s iconic Surfers Paradise wowed Chinese delegates.

Photos: Mercedes-Benz goes back to basics in C-Class launch
Nov 21, 2018
Soon Chen Kang 江欣珍

Photos: Mercedes-Benz goes back to basics in C-Class launch

To break away from its luxury image, Mercedes-Benz launched its C-Class sedan models in Taichung with a pop-up gym.

Chinese brands on a charm offensive overseas
Nov 2, 2018
Soon Chen Kang 江欣珍

Chinese brands on a charm offensive overseas

Big Tech names such as Huawei and Alibaba seek to impress delegates in Europe and US with prestigious venues and glitzy programmes.

Case study: i Light Marina Bay festival
Oct 29, 2018
Surekha Ragavan

Case study: i Light Marina Bay festival

A sustainable light festival in Singapore dazzled visitors with impressive installations and curated, brand-centred hubs.

Adidas brings Das Day to Chinese skateboarders
Oct 15, 2018
Soon Chen Kang 江欣珍

Adidas brings Das Day to Chinese skateboarders

The German sports brand works with Jack Morton to deliver a 'street-level' immersive experience of skateboarding in Shanghai.

Feast of the senses at experiential Samsung event
Oct 8, 2018
Soon Chen Kang 江欣珍

Feast of the senses at experiential Samsung event

Fine dining becomes interactive at Samsung's Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus month-long campaign in Taipei.

Case study: Xerocon Brisbane
Sep 14, 2018
Megan Gell

Case study: Xerocon Brisbane

INVNT partners with Xero to deliver the ‘Coachella for accountants’.

Case study: World Urban Forum
Sep 12, 2018
Surekha Ragavan

Case study: World Urban Forum

The highly secured event saw Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre gazetted as a ‘sovereign’ space.

