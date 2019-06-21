Case Studies
Insurance groups flock to Seoul
Large-scale insurance incentives are capitalising on new bureau support.
Case study: Taipei Dangdai art fair
The inaugural art fair may draw comparisons to Art Basel Hong Kong, but its Asia-heavy lineup and inclusive price points are a boon.
Harley-Davidson completes epic tour in China
Biker communities and local dealerships played key roles in the brand's recent roadshows across Chinese cities.
Photos: Lynk & Co creates ‘immersive’ race experience in Japan
A fleet of cars were tested on the speedway, with media members following close on a safari-style bus so that they could feel the driving force of the new car.
Photos: Vintage cars get royal treatment at Cartier auto show
The biennial event in India was held in Jaipur this time.
Photos: Formula 1 launch event in Melbourne
Questions for the teams were crowd-sourced via fan channels, and the event culminated in an ‘ultimate selfie’.
Hermès unveils scarves at rock'n roll pop-up in China
Hermès hosted an eight-day pop-up event at a record store in Beijing to launch its new scarves collection.
Case study: Audi Brand Experience Singapore 2018
Audi Singapore curates a week of choreographed car shows, virtual driving experiences, and immersive LED visuals.
How an agency pulled off a 100% plastic-free run
The client was Adidas and the brief was to bring the sustainability conversation “home” to India.
Case study: Singapore Night Festival
When the sun went down, Singapore lit up with ethereal light shows and interactive installations.
Bloomberg forum in Singapore was turned around in 10 weeks
Given that the forum brought in many high-profile business professionals and politicians, security and logistics were a major part of the scramble.
Dungeon & Fighters comes to life on Shanghai stage
George P. Johnson took on the challenging task of producing a 3D hologram concert.
Gold Coast hosts 6,000 Infinitus China delegates
Vibrant street parties along Gold Coast’s iconic Surfers Paradise wowed Chinese delegates.
Photos: Mercedes-Benz goes back to basics in C-Class launch
To break away from its luxury image, Mercedes-Benz launched its C-Class sedan models in Taichung with a pop-up gym.
Chinese brands on a charm offensive overseas
Big Tech names such as Huawei and Alibaba seek to impress delegates in Europe and US with prestigious venues and glitzy programmes.
Case study: i Light Marina Bay festival
A sustainable light festival in Singapore dazzled visitors with impressive installations and curated, brand-centred hubs.
Adidas brings Das Day to Chinese skateboarders
The German sports brand works with Jack Morton to deliver a 'street-level' immersive experience of skateboarding in Shanghai.
Feast of the senses at experiential Samsung event
Fine dining becomes interactive at Samsung's Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus month-long campaign in Taipei.
Case study: Xerocon Brisbane
INVNT partners with Xero to deliver the ‘Coachella for accountants’.
Case study: World Urban Forum
The highly secured event saw Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre gazetted as a ‘sovereign’ space.
