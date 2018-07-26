Brand Health Check

Brand Health Check: Can Clarks find its feet in APAC?
Jul 26, 2018
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Perception of the brand in Asia has sunk to its lowest point in a decade amid a CEO resignation, falling profits and store closures. We asked four experts to explain what the shoemaker can do.

Solid Samsung still Asia's favourite brand
Jun 4, 2018
Olivia Parker

Solid Samsung still Asia's favourite brand

The past 12 months have seen Samsung dial up the social awareness campaigns and release a string of hot new products—but it's the brand's size and 'traditional' marketing methods that keep it at the top, say experts.

Marks & Spencer's ending in China began a decade ago
Apr 9, 2018
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Marks & Spencer's ending in China began a decade ago

BRAND HEALTH CHECK: 10 years after it launched, Marks & Spencer finally retreated from China in January this year. What went wrong?

Marriott continues to suffer from country controversy
Mar 26, 2018
Soon Chen Kang 江欣珍

Marriott continues to suffer from country controversy

BRAND HEALTH CHECK: Marriott touched the live wire of national pride when its China website listed Taiwan, Hong Kong and Tibet as countries. We assess the lasting damage, and lessons for other brands.

Disney’s merger challenge
Mar 5, 2018
Matthew Keegan

Disney’s merger challenge

BRAND HEALTH CHECK: Disney’s US$52 billion deal with Fox is set to alter the media landscape worldwide. We look at what this means for the health of the Disney brand in Asia.

Ikea's ecommerce challenge
Jan 10, 2018
Soon Chen Kang 江欣珍

Ikea's ecommerce challenge

BRAND HEALTH CHECK: Ikea may still sell the bulk of its flat-pack furniture through its stores, but changing times calls for it to be serious in ecommerce.

Is HTC poised for a comeback with Google's help?
Oct 17, 2017
Babar Khan Javed

Is HTC poised for a comeback with Google's help?

BRAND HEALTH CHECK: HTC is not a brand that commands the sheer devotion of the Apples and Samsungs, but major new investment and VR plans may yet see it right. We asked some key industry pros for their verdict.

Can Starbucks stay on the boil in Asia?
Sep 21, 2017
Olivia Parker

Can Starbucks stay on the boil in Asia?

BRAND HEALTH CHECK: Starbucks is buying big into China—but it may all amount to a hill of beans.

Cathay Pacific's brand is not the issue—its experience is
May 26, 2017
Matthew Miller

Cathay Pacific's brand is not the issue—its experience is

BRAND HEALTH CHECK: As the airline slashes jobs, we asked two brand consultants for their take on what's gone wrong, and how to fix it.

Stopping the downward spiral at Maxis
Jun 23, 2016
Staff Reporters

Stopping the downward spiral at Maxis

BRAND HEALTH CHECK: The Malaysian telco’s users are leaving it in droves and writing songs about it. Is it too late?

What's ailing Burberry in Asia-Pacific?
Jun 17, 2016
Byravee Iyer

What's ailing Burberry in Asia-Pacific?

Brand Health Check: An in-depth look at what's troubling British luxury brand Burberry in Asia.

Brand Health Check: Time for a new remedy at Eu Yan Sang
Apr 25, 2016
Staff Reporters

Brand Health Check: Time for a new remedy at Eu Yan Sang

With consecutive quarter losses, Eu Yan Sang needs a new brand recipe to boost revenues.

Jollibee’s global ambition faces a battle
Mar 23, 2016
Staff Reporters

Jollibee’s global ambition faces a battle

BRAND HEALTH CHECK: The chain’s popularity at home has yet to translate into global success despite years of trying.

Sasa Hong Kong needs more than stores
Feb 12, 2016
Staff Reporters

Sasa Hong Kong needs more than stores

BRAND HEALTH CHECK: With high-volume sales on the out, Sasa has to turn itself into more than a bargain brand.

Xiaomi’s sales blip is a cause for worry
Jan 12, 2016
Staff Reporters

Xiaomi’s sales blip is a cause for worry

BRAND HEALTH CHECK: After enjoying a good run as China’s top seller, Xiaomi is struggling to retain the spot

Groupon needs loyalty more than deals
Nov 12, 2015
Staff Reporters

Groupon needs loyalty more than deals

BRAND HEALTH CHECK: Reliance on short-sighted discounts, with poor customer experience, has damaged the brand.

Hyundai flounders due to sedan reliance
Oct 19, 2015
Staff Reporters

Hyundai flounders due to sedan reliance

BRAND HEALTH CHECK: The Korean carmaker is putting the brakes on production as sales, profits tumble

Lead-fears hammer Maggi in India
Jul 29, 2015
Staff Reporters

Lead-fears hammer Maggi in India

BRAND HEALTH CHECK: After over 30 years as one of India’s favorite noodle brands, Maggi is pulled from the shelves.

Pizza Hut’s delivering poorly in China
Jun 10, 2015
Staff Reporters

Pizza Hut’s delivering poorly in China

BRAND HEALTH CHECK: Now the shine of novelty has worn off, Pizza Hut’s lack of sophistication is hurting the brand.

Lack of focus drags down Hong Kong's Giordano
May 21, 2015
Staff Reporters

Lack of focus drags down Hong Kong's Giordano

BRAND HEALTH CHECK: Poor decisions and a flawed merchandise mix have seen Giordano’s appeal fall dramatically.

