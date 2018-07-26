Brand Health Check
Brand Health Check: Can Clarks find its feet in APAC?
Perception of the brand in Asia has sunk to its lowest point in a decade amid a CEO resignation, falling profits and store closures. We asked four experts to explain what the shoemaker can do.
Solid Samsung still Asia's favourite brand
The past 12 months have seen Samsung dial up the social awareness campaigns and release a string of hot new products—but it's the brand's size and 'traditional' marketing methods that keep it at the top, say experts.
Marks & Spencer's ending in China began a decade ago
BRAND HEALTH CHECK: 10 years after it launched, Marks & Spencer finally retreated from China in January this year. What went wrong?
Marriott continues to suffer from country controversy
BRAND HEALTH CHECK: Marriott touched the live wire of national pride when its China website listed Taiwan, Hong Kong and Tibet as countries. We assess the lasting damage, and lessons for other brands.
Disney’s merger challenge
BRAND HEALTH CHECK: Disney’s US$52 billion deal with Fox is set to alter the media landscape worldwide. We look at what this means for the health of the Disney brand in Asia.
Ikea's ecommerce challenge
BRAND HEALTH CHECK: Ikea may still sell the bulk of its flat-pack furniture through its stores, but changing times calls for it to be serious in ecommerce.
Is HTC poised for a comeback with Google's help?
BRAND HEALTH CHECK: HTC is not a brand that commands the sheer devotion of the Apples and Samsungs, but major new investment and VR plans may yet see it right. We asked some key industry pros for their verdict.
Can Starbucks stay on the boil in Asia?
BRAND HEALTH CHECK: Starbucks is buying big into China—but it may all amount to a hill of beans.
Cathay Pacific's brand is not the issue—its experience is
BRAND HEALTH CHECK: As the airline slashes jobs, we asked two brand consultants for their take on what's gone wrong, and how to fix it.
Stopping the downward spiral at Maxis
BRAND HEALTH CHECK: The Malaysian telco’s users are leaving it in droves and writing songs about it. Is it too late?
What's ailing Burberry in Asia-Pacific?
Brand Health Check: An in-depth look at what's troubling British luxury brand Burberry in Asia.
Brand Health Check: Time for a new remedy at Eu Yan Sang
With consecutive quarter losses, Eu Yan Sang needs a new brand recipe to boost revenues.
Jollibee’s global ambition faces a battle
BRAND HEALTH CHECK: The chain’s popularity at home has yet to translate into global success despite years of trying.
Sasa Hong Kong needs more than stores
BRAND HEALTH CHECK: With high-volume sales on the out, Sasa has to turn itself into more than a bargain brand.
Xiaomi’s sales blip is a cause for worry
BRAND HEALTH CHECK: After enjoying a good run as China’s top seller, Xiaomi is struggling to retain the spot
Groupon needs loyalty more than deals
BRAND HEALTH CHECK: Reliance on short-sighted discounts, with poor customer experience, has damaged the brand.
Hyundai flounders due to sedan reliance
BRAND HEALTH CHECK: The Korean carmaker is putting the brakes on production as sales, profits tumble
Lead-fears hammer Maggi in India
BRAND HEALTH CHECK: After over 30 years as one of India’s favorite noodle brands, Maggi is pulled from the shelves.
Pizza Hut’s delivering poorly in China
BRAND HEALTH CHECK: Now the shine of novelty has worn off, Pizza Hut’s lack of sophistication is hurting the brand.
Lack of focus drags down Hong Kong's Giordano
BRAND HEALTH CHECK: Poor decisions and a flawed merchandise mix have seen Giordano’s appeal fall dramatically.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins