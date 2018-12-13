Behind the Brands

LIVE NOW: Watch the Agency of the Year Awards
Dec 13, 2018
Live from Singapore: Tune in now to watch the Agency of the Year Awards for Australia / New Zealand and Southeast Asia, plus the Agency Network of the Year awards.

Marketing in China's unique digital-data ecosystem
Oct 6, 2015
Campaign visits Miaozhen Systems in Beijing, where senior executives from GSK and Mindshare join Miaozhen's founder and CEO, Wu Minghui, to discuss the particular challenges brands face given the country's unique data environment.

Tencent digital case studies: Mobile brings brands to life
Jun 1, 2015
By the year 2020, the world will have to analyse 50 times more data than what we have today, which means traditional analysis needs to change. The Internet's impact on China is also deepening as it becomes a mainstream media. With this as a backdrop, our mindsets as marketers must also change.

Miaozhen's exclusive programmatic debut in China
Jun 1, 2015
Mindshare and Miaozhen collaborate with Nestlé on a private marketplace for premium inventory—a first in the nation.

