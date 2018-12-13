Behind the Brands
Tencent and Dentsu Aegis Network sign next-era partnership at Cannes Lions
Tencent to become an exclusive partner of Dentsu Aegis Network's Mobile Stack to accelerate collaborative decision making in mobile marketing.
Publicis Media: Programmatic buying is walking into its transition
Programmatic buying in China is poised to break through its plateau and enter an exciting new phase of development, writes Publicis Media's David Chen.
Miaozhen announces new cross-device solution: UserGraph
Tech firm has partnered with Drawbridge to deliver game-changing algorithm.
OMD: Five myths about media debunked
In the China media landscape, not everything is what it seems. OMD’s Transcend 2016 report digs beneath the surface of the complex trends to dispell some common misconceptions.
Focus Media: Striding ahead, fuelled by data
Chinese consumers’ lifestyle and spending habits are evolving rapidly, opening exciting new opportunities for marketers who are ready to embrace Focus Media’s groundbreaking combination of outdoor video and cutting-edge data targeting.
BlueDigital: Blend tech and creativity to win China digital
Chinese consumer trends towards digital individualisation make audience segmentation "a mounting challenge", says BlueDigital CEO Richard Jiao, but agency remains "sensitive and adaptive to change".
Barrows: China is set for a retail revolution
Retailers need to improve shopper experience to meet rising expectations and counter the impact of ecommerce, shopper marketing specialist says.
Marketing in China's unique digital-data ecosystem
Campaign visits Miaozhen Systems in Beijing, where senior executives from GSK and Mindshare join Miaozhen's founder and CEO, Wu Minghui, to discuss the particular challenges brands face given the country's unique data environment.
Tencent digital case studies: Mobile brings brands to life
By the year 2020, the world will have to analyse 50 times more data than what we have today, which means traditional analysis needs to change. The Internet's impact on China is also deepening as it becomes a mainstream media. With this as a backdrop, our mindsets as marketers must also change.
Miaozhen's exclusive programmatic debut in China
Mindshare and Miaozhen collaborate with Nestlé on a private marketplace for premium inventory—a first in the nation.
