GLOBAL - A new Facebook campaign and app for Unilever’s Clear shampoo will see fans in the virtual world choose the new hairstyle that Cristiano Ronaldo will adopt in the real world.
SINGAPORE – Boutique hotshop Arcade has been appointed as agency of record for Unilever’s Ben & Jerry’s ice-cream brand.
JAKARTA - DDB Group Indonesia has been appointed as agency-of-record for PepsiCo on its portfolio of brands including Pepsi, Gatorade, Tropicana Twister, Quaker, Lay’s and Cheetos.
SINGAPORE - McCann Healthcare Worldwide CEO John Cahill says when it comes to public health, it's more a case of corporate social imperative rather than just responsibility.
GLOBAL – The Unilever global media pitch is believed to be under way, the brief having been divided between strategy and buying.
HONG KONG - Simon Porter, most recently AV trading director at UK media independent Walker Media, has joined Maxus as Asia-Pacific head of trading.
