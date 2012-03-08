Unknown Unknown

Clear to fansource Ronaldo's new hairdo in global first
Mar 8, 2012
Clear to fansource Ronaldo's new hairdo in global first

GLOBAL - A new Facebook campaign and app for Unilever’s Clear shampoo will see fans in the virtual world choose the new hairstyle that Cristiano Ronaldo will adopt in the real world.

Arcade appointed AOR for Ben & Jerry's
Mar 7, 2012
Arcade appointed AOR for Ben & Jerry's

SINGAPORE – Boutique hotshop Arcade has been appointed as agency of record for Unilever’s Ben & Jerry’s ice-cream brand.

DDB Group Indonesia appointed as PepsiCo's AOR
Mar 6, 2012
DDB Group Indonesia appointed as PepsiCo's AOR

JAKARTA - DDB Group Indonesia has been appointed as agency-of-record for PepsiCo on its portfolio of brands including Pepsi, Gatorade, Tropicana Twister, Quaker, Lay’s and Cheetos.

INTERVIEW: McCann Healthcare's John Cahill on corporate social imperative
Mar 6, 2012
INTERVIEW: McCann Healthcare's John Cahill on corporate social imperative

SINGAPORE - McCann Healthcare Worldwide CEO John Cahill says when it comes to public health, it's more a case of corporate social imperative rather than just responsibility.

Unilever media pitch gets underway
Mar 2, 2012
Unilever media pitch gets underway

GLOBAL – The Unilever global media pitch is believed to be under way, the brief having been divided between strategy and buying.

Maxus Asia-Pacific appoints Simon Porter as regional trading head
Feb 24, 2012
Maxus Asia-Pacific appoints Simon Porter as regional trading head

HONG KONG - Simon Porter, most recently AV trading director at UK media independent Walker Media, has joined Maxus as Asia-Pacific head of trading.

