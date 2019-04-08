Sanjay Surana

What it's like to work on... MWC Shanghai
CEI Analysis
Apr 8, 2019
Sanjay Surana

What it's like to work on... MWC Shanghai

Despite comparisons to its Barcelona sister, the mega event holds its own.

Case study: Singapore Night Festival
Case Studies
Feb 11, 2019
Sanjay Surana

Case study: Singapore Night Festival

When the sun went down, Singapore lit up with ethereal light shows and interactive installations.

In pictures: Marvel Studios' Ten Years of Heroes
Case Studies
Aug 2, 2018
Sanjay Surana

In pictures: Marvel Studios' Ten Years of Heroes

How the Marvel Cinematic Universe – the most lucrative movie franchise in the world – immerses fans in an interactive, tech-driven show.

When brand experience goes wild
Case Studies
Dec 6, 2017
Sanjay Surana

When brand experience goes wild

Google, Lenovo, MBS and WWF team up to create immersive AR project.

Amazon in Asia: Creating new opportunities for events?
CEI Analysis
Nov 27, 2017
Sanjay Surana

Amazon in Asia: Creating new opportunities for events?

Amazon's Singapore debut could lead to new trade exhibitions and events.

