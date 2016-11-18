Robert Clark

The fast machine-learners in China

CHINA INNOVATION 2016: In the battle for the hearts and minds of Chinese consumers, big data and artificial intelligence are becoming tech-savvy marketers’ new weapons of choice.

Marketers in China to face new legal readings of ...

CHINA INNOVATION 2016: With the fast pace of technology and business models in China, we can expect novel legal questions to be asked of marketers in future.

Procurement’s role: aligned or sidelined?

The role of marketing procurement is often misunderstood, but brands need to choose whether to abandon or embrace.

Growing pains in SEA’s ecommerce market

A fragmented market and blind investments without concrete scale-up plans leave e-tailers searching niches for growth.

Digital China Report: New digital role-playing

Waves of digital disruption have flattened the old structure of the advertising industry, eliminating some roles and skillsets, and making way for new ones in demand.

The Open Generation goes to the mall

Identity and ethics drive brand choices for young Asian adults, according to a major study by ZenithOptimedia, which finds that although generally frugal this generation is passionate about paying for the things that matter

