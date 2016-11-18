CHINA INNOVATION 2016: In the battle for the hearts and minds of Chinese consumers, big data and artificial intelligence are becoming tech-savvy marketers’ new weapons of choice.
CHINA INNOVATION 2016: With the fast pace of technology and business models in China, we can expect novel legal questions to be asked of marketers in future.
The role of marketing procurement is often misunderstood, but brands need to choose whether to abandon or embrace.
A fragmented market and blind investments without concrete scale-up plans leave e-tailers searching niches for growth.
Waves of digital disruption have flattened the old structure of the advertising industry, eliminating some roles and skillsets, and making way for new ones in demand.
Identity and ethics drive brand choices for young Asian adults, according to a major study by ZenithOptimedia, which finds that although generally frugal this generation is passionate about paying for the things that matter
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins