Nimish Dwivedi is the APAC head of marketing for Paypal.
Nimish Dwivedi, regional head of marketing at PayPal, looks at the building blocks for transforming outdoor media from a traditionally perceived passive or secondary medium to literally sing and dance for a brand.
Nimish Dwivedi, APAC head of marketing for Paypal, recommends brands start with a social marketing strategy first and then evolve it to other media, rather than the other way around.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins