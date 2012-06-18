GLOBAL - Bentley has awarded Omnicom's PHD its global media planning and buying account, estimated to be worth US$23.5 million.
GLOBAL - Carat has bolstered the global presence of its UK-based Just International business-to-business media agency and relaunched it as Carat Enterprise. Angela Loh will serve as regional director for Asia-Pacific.
AUSTRALIA - Qantas Airways, the domestic and international Australian airline, has appointed Droga5 to be its global agency of record and retained ZenithOptimedia as its media agency.
