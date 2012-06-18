Nick Batten

Send feedback to Nick Batten.
PHD scoops Bentley's global media account
Media
Jun 18, 2012
Nick Batten

PHD scoops Bentley's global media account

GLOBAL - Bentley has awarded Omnicom's PHD its global media planning and buying account, estimated to be worth US$23.5 million.

Carat unveils global B2B media network
Media
Jun 13, 2012
Nick Batten

Carat unveils global B2B media network

GLOBAL - Carat has bolstered the global presence of its UK-based Just International business-to-business media agency and relaunched it as Carat Enterprise. Angela Loh will serve as regional director for Asia-Pacific.

Qantas appoints global creative and media agencies
Advertising
Jun 6, 2012
Nick Batten

Qantas appoints global creative and media agencies

AUSTRALIA - Qantas Airways, the domestic and international Australian airline, has appointed Droga5 to be its global agency of record and retained ZenithOptimedia as its media agency.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

3 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

4 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

5 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

6 TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

7 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

9 Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia