Nicholas Kontopoulos

Send feedback to Nicholas Kontopoulos.
Social selling is killing sales
Analysis
Nov 16, 2016
Nicholas Kontopoulos

Social selling is killing sales

SAP's Nicholas Kontopoulos points out that social selling is a two-way conversation, so please stop spamming him.

Going dark: Less data, more decisions
Digital
Apr 19, 2016
Nicholas Kontopoulos

Going dark: Less data, more decisions

Data analytics has hit a plateau, because marketers are not making adequate use of caches of 'dark data' hidden throughout their companies to drive high-level thinking.

How can you measure customer experience?
Marketing
Aug 27, 2015
Nicholas Kontopoulos

How can you measure customer experience?

Experience is personal; much of it is based on emotions. So unfortunately, building satisfying customer experience is not as straightforward as we want it to be.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

3 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

4 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

5 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

6 TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

7 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

9 Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia