Matthew Chapman

Send feedback to Matthew Chapman.
Mastercard signs up as first global sponsor of League of Legends esport
Advertising
Sep 20, 2018
Matthew Chapman

Mastercard signs up as first global sponsor of ...

Three-year deal is the first for the Riot Games title.

Cheil Europe relaunches with customer experience proposition
Advertising
Sep 20, 2018
Matthew Chapman

Cheil Europe relaunches with customer experience ...

Restructure will create five divisions within the group.

Publicis Media launches global commerce practice
Digital
Apr 3, 2018
Matthew Chapman

Publicis Media launches global commerce practice

Unit will include regional commerce leads in the Americas, EMEA and APAC regions, while also overseeing commerce specialists within the individual networks.

Spark Foundry promotes Chris Boothe to vacant global brand president role
Media
Mar 28, 2018
Matthew Chapman

Spark Foundry promotes Chris Boothe to vacant ...

Chris Boothe, CEO of Spark Foundry USA has taken on the additional post of global brand president for the network.

Mitsubishi taps Critical Mass as first global digital agency
Advertising
Mar 28, 2018
Matthew Chapman

Mitsubishi taps Critical Mass as first global ...

Agency tasked with "developing a new digital ecosystem" for Mitsubishi’s global customer base.

WPP's Kantar merges four brands into one consultancy
Marketing
Jan 8, 2018
Matthew Chapman

WPP's Kantar merges four brands into one consultancy

Kantar Added Value, Kantar Futures, Kantar Vermeer and Kantar Retail will cease to exist as brands in favour of the Kantar Consulting masterbrand.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

3 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

4 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

5 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

6 TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

7 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

9 Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia