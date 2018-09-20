Three-year deal is the first for the Riot Games title.
Restructure will create five divisions within the group.
Unit will include regional commerce leads in the Americas, EMEA and APAC regions, while also overseeing commerce specialists within the individual networks.
Chris Boothe, CEO of Spark Foundry USA has taken on the additional post of global brand president for the network.
Agency tasked with "developing a new digital ecosystem" for Mitsubishi’s global customer base.
Kantar Added Value, Kantar Futures, Kantar Vermeer and Kantar Retail will cease to exist as brands in favour of the Kantar Consulting masterbrand.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins