Publicis Groupe was best partner from strategy point of view, despite not being the most compelling on price, chairman and CEO says.
Revenue at Ascential's marketing division fell 8% in 2018, while Ebitda dropped by almost a fifth.
The review for the owner of Montblanc, Piaget and Cartier kicked off in the middle of last year.
Similar to crowdsourcing specialists like eYeka, Flare Studio is the first such platform to be launched by a creative ad network.
Group M has appointed Kelly Clark as global chief executive, as global president Dominic Proctor steps down.
Gustavo Martinez, the former global chief executive of J Walter Thompson, is working on projects for the agency's holding company WPP while the ongoing discrimination lawsuit against him and the agency continues.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins