Maisie Mccabe

Arthur Sadoun: Accenture 'doesn't understand marketing enough' to do acquisition like Epsilon
Digital
Jul 3, 2019
Maisie Mccabe

Arthur Sadoun: Accenture 'doesn't understand ...

Publicis Groupe was best partner from strategy point of view, despite not being the most compelling on price, chairman and CEO says.

Ascential reports revenue decline at Cannes Lions and MediaLink
Advertising
Feb 26, 2019
Maisie Mccabe

Ascential reports revenue decline at Cannes Lions ...

Revenue at Ascential's marketing division fell 8% in 2018, while Ebitda dropped by almost a fifth.

MediaCom snatches global Richemont business
Media
Jul 31, 2017
Maisie Mccabe

MediaCom snatches global Richemont business

The review for the owner of Montblanc, Piaget and Cartier kicked off in the middle of last year.

BBDO partners with Mars to launch video crowdsourcing platform
Advertising
Oct 6, 2016
Maisie Mccabe

BBDO partners with Mars to launch video crowdsourcin...

Similar to crowdsourcing specialists like eYeka, Flare Studio is the first such platform to be launched by a creative ad network.

Group M promotes Kelly Clark as Dominic Proctor steps down
Media
Sep 23, 2016
Maisie Mccabe

Group M promotes Kelly Clark as Dominic Proctor ...

Group M has appointed Kelly Clark as global chief executive, as global president Dominic Proctor steps down.

Ex-JWT boss Gustavo Martinez working on WPP projects
Advertising
Aug 26, 2016
Maisie Mccabe

Ex-JWT boss Gustavo Martinez working on WPP projects

Gustavo Martinez, the former global chief executive of J Walter Thompson, is working on projects for the agency's holding company WPP while the ongoing discrimination lawsuit against him and the agency continues.

