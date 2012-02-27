Magz Osborne

INTERVIEW: CEO Jon Cook on VML’s global expansion
Feb 27, 2012
SYDNEY/SINGAPORE – Having launched a full-service agency within the Y&R Group in Australia, CEO and President Jon Cook explains VML’s expansion strategy.

INTERVIEW: VML Qais chairman Keith Timimi on the new partnership
Feb 23, 2012
One month into the VML Qais partnership, Singapore-based chairman Keith Timimi speaks with Campaign about new-found friends, synergies and new business wins.

Feb 21, 2012
One month into the VML Qais partnership, Singapore-based chairman Keith Timimi speaks with Campaign about new-found friends, synergies and new business wins.

Motricity exits Asia after Axiata loss
Jan 26, 2012
KUALA LUMPUR – Mobile marketing services company Motricity is withdrawing from Asia after losing key client Axiata earlier this month.

Simon Twiston Davies to step down as CASBAA CEO
Jan 20, 2012
HONG KONG – Simon Twiston Davies is to step down as CEO of pay-TV industry body CASBAA (Cable and Satellite Broadcasting Association of Asia) at the end of this year.

Tributes pour in for Mike Boekholt
Jan 4, 2012
HONG KONG – Tributes have been pouring in for renowned creative Mike Boekholt, who passed away in Hong Kong on 27 December 2011, aged 46.

