SYDNEY/SINGAPORE – Having launched a full-service agency within the Y&R Group in Australia, CEO and President Jon Cook explains VML’s expansion strategy.
One month into the VML Qais partnership, Singapore-based chairman Keith Timimi speaks with Campaign about new-found friends, synergies and new business wins.
KUALA LUMPUR – Mobile marketing services company Motricity is withdrawing from Asia after losing key client Axiata earlier this month.
HONG KONG – Simon Twiston Davies is to step down as CEO of pay-TV industry body CASBAA (Cable and Satellite Broadcasting Association of Asia) at the end of this year.
HONG KONG – Tributes have been pouring in for renowned creative Mike Boekholt, who passed away in Hong Kong on 27 December 2011, aged 46.
