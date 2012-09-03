Loulla-Mae Eleftheriou-Smith

Virgin shoots love story at 35,000 feet for in-flight film
The Work
Sep 3, 2012
Virgin shoots love story at 35,000 feet for ...

GLOBAL - Virgin has shot a short film entirely at 35,000 feet, which follows a love story across its Atlantic, Australia and America airlines.

Air NZ becomes 'official airline of Middle Earth'
Marketing
Jul 16, 2012
Loulla-Mae Eleftheriou-Smith

Air NZ becomes 'official airline of Middle Earth'

AUCKLAND - Air New Zealand has signed a two-film deal with New Line Cinema and Metro-Goldwyn Mayer that will involve the airline rolling out Hobbit-branded aircraft.

Unilever boosts 'magic' strategy with new global hires
Marketing
Jun 13, 2012
Loulla-Mae Eleftheriou-Smith

Unilever boosts 'magic' strategy with new global hires

GLOBAL - Unilever's Marc Mathieu has made two appointments to his global team, as the FMCG company strives to "sharpen" its creative strategy.

Unilever partners with News Corp and Viacom for digital content
Digital
May 29, 2012
Loulla-Mae Eleftheriou-Smith

Unilever partners with News Corp and Viacom for ...

GLOBAL - Unilever's marketing chief Keith Weed has said the company is going back to its soap opera past by negotiating content sponsorships with media giants Viacom and News Corporation, which will help it connect with consumers online.

P&G marketing chief: Fundamental shift from TV to digital required
Advertising
Mar 15, 2012
Loulla-Mae Eleftheriou-Smith

P&G marketing chief: Fundamental shift from TV to ...

GLOBAL - Procter & Gamble (P&G) has admitted that it needs to make "fundamental shifts" in its approach to digital marketing and move spend out of TV advertising into digital channels.

Air New Zealand challenges public to solve mascot murder
Advertising
Dec 5, 2011
Loulla-Mae Eleftheriou-Smith

Air New Zealand challenges public to solve mascot ...

GLOBAL - Air New Zealand has released an online Cluedo competition challenging people to solve the murder of its puppet mascot Rico.

