GLOBAL - Virgin has shot a short film entirely at 35,000 feet, which follows a love story across its Atlantic, Australia and America airlines.
AUCKLAND - Air New Zealand has signed a two-film deal with New Line Cinema and Metro-Goldwyn Mayer that will involve the airline rolling out Hobbit-branded aircraft.
GLOBAL - Unilever's Marc Mathieu has made two appointments to his global team, as the FMCG company strives to "sharpen" its creative strategy.
GLOBAL - Unilever's marketing chief Keith Weed has said the company is going back to its soap opera past by negotiating content sponsorships with media giants Viacom and News Corporation, which will help it connect with consumers online.
GLOBAL - Procter & Gamble (P&G) has admitted that it needs to make "fundamental shifts" in its approach to digital marketing and move spend out of TV advertising into digital channels.
GLOBAL - Air New Zealand has released an online Cluedo competition challenging people to solve the murder of its puppet mascot Rico.
