Louise Ridley

The 10 most-shared World Cup 2014 ads
Advertising
Jun 6, 2014
GLOBAL - Shakira's "la la la" football song with Activia has been the most-shared 2014 World Cup ad in the run-up to the tournament, while Samsung has three ads in the top 10. Adidas, Nike and Coca-Cola also appear in the chart.

Omnicom wins bulk of Heinz's global media business
Media
May 20, 2014
Heinz has awarded Omnicom the majority of its global media planning and buying business, with its media agency OMD set to handle the account in Asia-Pacific.

Microsoft reviews global agency roster
Advertising
Jan 15, 2014
Microsoft has called a global review of its roster of agencies, which includes Crispin Porter & Bogusky, Wunderman, Razorfish, JWT and UM.

Publicis Omnicom merger gets green light from European Commission
Advertising
Jan 13, 2014
The European Commission has approved the merger of Publicis Groupe and Omnicom Group, moving the holding companies a further step towards creating the world's largest advertising company.

Carlsberg consolidates bulk of US$160m media into OMD
Media
Nov 21, 2013
Carlsberg has consolidated its estimated US$160 million global media account into OMD after a four-way pitch, except the Chinese market, which has been retained by ZenithOptimedia.

GSK splits media between Group M and Omnicom
Media
Sep 4, 2013
GlaxoSmithKline has divided the bulk of its estimated US$1.56 billion global media planning and buying account between Group M and Omnicom Media Group.

