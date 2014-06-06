GLOBAL - Shakira's "la la la" football song with Activia has been the most-shared 2014 World Cup ad in the run-up to the tournament, while Samsung has three ads in the top 10. Adidas, Nike and Coca-Cola also appear in the chart.
Heinz has awarded Omnicom the majority of its global media planning and buying business, with its media agency OMD set to handle the account in Asia-Pacific.
Microsoft has called a global review of its roster of agencies, which includes Crispin Porter & Bogusky, Wunderman, Razorfish, JWT and UM.
The European Commission has approved the merger of Publicis Groupe and Omnicom Group, moving the holding companies a further step towards creating the world's largest advertising company.
Carlsberg has consolidated its estimated US$160 million global media account into OMD after a four-way pitch, except the Chinese market, which has been retained by ZenithOptimedia.
GlaxoSmithKline has divided the bulk of its estimated US$1.56 billion global media planning and buying account between Group M and Omnicom Media Group.
