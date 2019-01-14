From 'Escape the Corset' to the #MeToo movement, women around Asia are pursuing broader freedoms, rights and methods of expression. This includes reclaiming the definition of beauty. And brands are in a unique position to respond and engage.
The childrens' digital media market is growing as kids spend more and more time online. But how they interact with brands and what they look for when shopping isn't always obvious.
What people say and what the numbers suggest about gender equality in Asian PR don't quite add up. So what's the real story?
After Zomato's recent gamble on the edge of obscenity, Li-Mei Foong explores the intricacies of using expletives in ads without landing yourself in censorship soup.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins