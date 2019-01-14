Li Mei Foong

Beauty out of the box: keeping up with the modern Asian woman
Advertising
Jan 14, 2019
Li Mei Foong

Beauty out of the box: keeping up with the modern ...

From 'Escape the Corset' to the #MeToo movement, women around Asia are pursuing broader freedoms, rights and methods of expression. This includes reclaiming the definition of beauty. And brands are in a unique position to respond and engage.

The art of marketing to kids without treating them like adults
Influence
Oct 30, 2018
Li Mei Foong

The art of marketing to kids without treating them ...

The childrens' digital media market is growing as kids spend more and more time online. But how they interact with brands and what they look for when shopping isn't always obvious.

Gender gap in PR and comms: perception versus reality?
Front and Centre
May 15, 2018
Li Mei Foong

Gender gap in PR and comms: perception versus reality?

What people say and what the numbers suggest about gender equality in Asian PR don't quite add up. So what's the real story?

Hell yeah! How to swear in ads and get away with it
Insight
Dec 7, 2017
Li Mei Foong

Hell yeah! How to swear in ads and get away with it

After Zomato's recent gamble on the edge of obscenity, Li-Mei Foong explores the intricacies of using expletives in ads without landing yourself in censorship soup.

