A UK lobbyist’s work for the Stand with Hong Kong campaign has led to a raft of arrests following the imposition of a strict new security law in the former British colony in June.
An exclusive survey for PRWeek finds more Britons think brands should speak out about the coronavirus pandemic than about the Black Lives Matter movement, but younger generations and visible minorities feel otherwise.
CANNES - McCann has promoted 'Dumb ways to die' creator John Mescall to the new role of global executive creative director.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins