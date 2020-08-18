Ian Griggs

Hong Kong police put spotlight on UK lobbying firm for pro-democracy work
PR
Aug 18, 2020
Hong Kong police put spotlight on UK lobbying firm ...

A UK lobbyist’s work for the Stand with Hong Kong campaign has led to a raft of arrests following the imposition of a strict new security law in the former British colony in June.

Brands speaking out on Black Lives Matter viewed differently across demographics in UK
PR
Jun 7, 2020
Ian Griggs

Brands speaking out on Black Lives Matter viewed ...

An exclusive survey for PRWeek finds more Britons think brands should speak out about the coronavirus pandemic than about the Black Lives Matter movement, but younger generations and visible minorities feel otherwise.

McCann promotes John Mescall to global executive creative director
Advertising
Jun 19, 2014
Ian Griggs

McCann promotes John Mescall to global executive ...

CANNES - McCann has promoted 'Dumb ways to die' creator John Mescall to the new role of global executive creative director.

