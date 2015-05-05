Graeme Somerville-Ryan

Newsweek lawyers kill content marketing
Marketing
May 5, 2015
Graeme Somerville-Ryan

Newsweek lawyers kill content marketing

Blurring the lines between editorial and advertising is bad not only for the publications that choose to do it but also the content marketers who need trustworthy media brands to work with.

Content marketing: Should LinkedIn replace PR agencies?
Marketing
Sep 10, 2014
Graeme Somerville-Ryan

Content marketing: Should LinkedIn replace PR agencies?

LinkedIn users are being slowly overrun by content with no professional value. So where does LinkedIn go from here?

Will quotivational posters and poor content damage the value of LinkedIn?
Digital
Aug 8, 2014
Graeme Somerville-Ryan

Will quotivational posters and poor content damage ...

Once the business community’s great networking hope, LinkedIn is rapidly falling into social media no man’s land—stuck between a weak content rock and an inspirational hard place.

Content marketing and sales: The simple guide to what, why, and who
Marketing
Jul 10, 2014
Graeme Somerville-Ryan

Content marketing and sales: The simple guide to ...

Before we all scramble headlong into content marketing (too late!), perhaps we should define what it is, understand why we should use it, and identify who should champion it.

Panda beats Hello Kitty… with content
Marketing
Jun 24, 2014
Graeme Somerville-Ryan

Panda beats Hello Kitty… with content

It's a Google bloodbath out there for cute but empty branded content. Graeme Somerville-Ryan explains why the search giant's Panda 4.0 search algorithm spells the end of content devoid of substance.

5 reasons content marketing will die in Asia
Marketing
May 22, 2014
Graeme Somerville-Ryan

5 reasons content marketing will die in Asia

Does the industry understand content marketing well enough to use it without screwing it up?

