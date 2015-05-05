Blurring the lines between editorial and advertising is bad not only for the publications that choose to do it but also the content marketers who need trustworthy media brands to work with.
LinkedIn users are being slowly overrun by content with no professional value. So where does LinkedIn go from here?
Once the business community’s great networking hope, LinkedIn is rapidly falling into social media no man’s land—stuck between a weak content rock and an inspirational hard place.
Before we all scramble headlong into content marketing (too late!), perhaps we should define what it is, understand why we should use it, and identify who should champion it.
It's a Google bloodbath out there for cute but empty branded content. Graeme Somerville-Ryan explains why the search giant's Panda 4.0 search algorithm spells the end of content devoid of substance.
Does the industry understand content marketing well enough to use it without screwing it up?
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins