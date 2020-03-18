Gideon Spanier

Send feedback to Gideon Spanier.
PHD and Omnicom Media Group capture Diageo global media account
Media
Mar 18, 2020
Gideon Spanier

PHD and Omnicom Media Group capture Diageo global ...

Drinks giant reached decision despite coronavirus outbreak.

IPG Mediabrands set to land Emirates' global media account
Media
Feb 12, 2020
Gideon Spanier

IPG Mediabrands set to land Emirates' global media ...

Havas has run the airline's business for six years.

Crisis at M&C Saatchi: what went wrong and what's next?
Advertising
Dec 11, 2019
Gideon Spanier

Crisis at M&C Saatchi: what went wrong and what's next?

Allies say founders 'are not going to abandon ship before they set it right'.

The Essence of media: people, data and automation together
Media
Sep 12, 2019
Gideon Spanier

The Essence of media: people, data and automation ...

WPP's Essence has a culture that's more like a tech company than a traditional buying shop. And now its global CEO has been picked to transform parent company GroupM. How much does Essence's rise point the way to the future?

Christian Juhl to succeed Kelly Clark as Group M's global CEO
Media
Jul 23, 2019
Gideon Spanier

Christian Juhl to succeed Kelly Clark as Group M's ...

Juhl takes over world's biggest ad buyer on 1 October.

Amazon's marketing spend soars to $8.2bn to rival P&G and Unilever
News
Feb 7, 2019
Gideon Spanier

Amazon's marketing spend soars to $8.2bn to rival ...

The ecommerce giant is now a contender as the world's biggest advertiser.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia