Drinks giant reached decision despite coronavirus outbreak.
Havas has run the airline's business for six years.
Allies say founders 'are not going to abandon ship before they set it right'.
WPP's Essence has a culture that's more like a tech company than a traditional buying shop. And now its global CEO has been picked to transform parent company GroupM. How much does Essence's rise point the way to the future?
Juhl takes over world's biggest ad buyer on 1 October.
The ecommerce giant is now a contender as the world's biggest advertiser.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins