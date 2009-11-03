Elizabeth Clifford-Marsh

Send feedback to Elizabeth Clifford-Marsh.
Apple guns for Microsoft via Google
Digital
Nov 3, 2009
Elizabeth Clifford-Marsh

Apple guns for Microsoft via Google

GLOBAL - Apple is taking aim at Windows users looking to download Windows 7 by running a paid search campaign that attempts to redirect users.

Yahoo opens up Meme to benefit from microblogging surge
Digital
Oct 14, 2009
Elizabeth Clifford-Marsh

Yahoo opens up Meme to benefit from microblogging surge

GLOBAL - Yahoo has launched a fresh attempt to tap into the success of Twitter by opening up its microblogging platform to third-party developers.

Ads will work on Twitter, says report
Digital
Sep 28, 2009
Elizabeth Clifford-Marsh

Ads will work on Twitter, says report

GLOBAL - If, or more likely when, Twitter introduces ads to its service, users of the social networks will not hold back from engaging with them, according to research.

Yahoo to 'keep fighting Bing'
Digital
Aug 26, 2009
Elizabeth Clifford-Marsh

Yahoo to 'keep fighting Bing'

GLOBAL - Yahoo has vowed to continue competing with Bing for an increased share of the search market and has announced new features which aim to give users a more personalised experience.

Is Apple finally taking social networking seriously?
Digital
Aug 13, 2009
Elizabeth Clifford-Marsh

Is Apple finally taking social networking seriously?

GLOBAL - Apple is rumoured to be developing a social networking app, which will consolidate all existing social network accounts and integrate them with iTunes 9.

Schmidt departs from Apple board
Digital
Aug 4, 2009
Elizabeth Clifford-Marsh

Schmidt departs from Apple board

GLOBAL - Eric Schmidt (pictured), chief executive of Google, is resigning from his role on Apple's board of directors as "Google enters more of Apple's core businesses".

