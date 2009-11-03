GLOBAL - Apple is taking aim at Windows users looking to download Windows 7 by running a paid search campaign that attempts to redirect users.
GLOBAL - Yahoo has launched a fresh attempt to tap into the success of Twitter by opening up its microblogging platform to third-party developers.
GLOBAL - If, or more likely when, Twitter introduces ads to its service, users of the social networks will not hold back from engaging with them, according to research.
GLOBAL - Yahoo has vowed to continue competing with Bing for an increased share of the search market and has announced new features which aim to give users a more personalised experience.
GLOBAL - Apple is rumoured to be developing a social networking app, which will consolidate all existing social network accounts and integrate them with iTunes 9.
GLOBAL - Eric Schmidt (pictured), chief executive of Google, is resigning from his role on Apple's board of directors as "Google enters more of Apple's core businesses".
