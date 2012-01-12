David Clugston, head of analytics for Mediabrands Asia-Pacific, discusses taking analytics beyond traditional media and using it to better understand digital executions.
Dave Clugston, regional business director of global consultancy R3, argues that despite the lip-service it gets, digital marketing in Asia still has a long way to go.
David Clugston, regional business consultant at R3, looks at the implications for marketers of a generation of digital wunderkinder moving towards their first month of a disposable income.
David Clugston, regional business consultant at R3, goes back to basics in exploring how to measure and understand marketing effectiveness.
David Clugston, regional business consultant at R3, shares his thoughts on how to measure digital better in a day and age where digital marketing is omnipresent.
