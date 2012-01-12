David Clugston

Send feedback to David Clugston.
Opinion: Can analytics give us a deeper understanding of digital itself?
Digital
Jan 12, 2012
David Clugston

Opinion: Can analytics give us a deeper understandin...

David Clugston, head of analytics for Mediabrands Asia-Pacific, discusses taking analytics beyond traditional media and using it to better understand digital executions.

Opinion: Digital marketing is a joke
Digital
Jul 14, 2011
David Clugston

Opinion: Digital marketing is a joke

Dave Clugston, regional business director of global consultancy R3, argues that despite the lip-service it gets, digital marketing in Asia still has a long way to go.

OPINION: Marketing to a generation of digital wunderkinder
Digital
May 27, 2011
David Clugston

OPINION: Marketing to a generation of digital ...

David Clugston, regional business consultant at R3, looks at the implications for marketers of a generation of digital wunderkinder moving towards their first month of a disposable income.

How to solve a problem like ROI
Marketing
Apr 15, 2011
David Clugston

How to solve a problem like ROI

David Clugston, regional business consultant at R3, goes back to basics in exploring how to measure and understand marketing effectiveness.

OPINION: Better digital measurement
Digital
Apr 1, 2011
David Clugston

OPINION: Better digital measurement

David Clugston, regional business consultant at R3, shares his thoughts on how to measure digital better in a day and age where digital marketing is omnipresent.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia