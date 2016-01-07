The US is far from the sole originator of consumer trends. So why do so many people in charge of strategy for large companies still believe it is?
The cultural roots of this thing we call ‘strategy’, with roots in the Platonic ideal are not universal, says Flamingo's David Burrows.
Sidestepping—finding a way around rules, institutions or other obstacles—is a deeply embedded cultural habit in many emerging markets. Corporations would do well to support it rather than resist.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins