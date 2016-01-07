David Burrows

Myth-busting: Do all consumer trends originate in the US?
Jan 7, 2016
David Burrows

The US is far from the sole originator of consumer trends. So why do so many people in charge of strategy for large companies still believe it is?

The culture of strategy in a changing world
Apr 16, 2015
David Burrows

The cultural roots of this thing we call ‘strategy’, with roots in the Platonic ideal are not universal, says Flamingo's David Burrows.

Sidestepping: It's a way of life
Nov 7, 2013
David Burrows

Sidestepping—finding a way around rules, institutions or other obstacles—is a deeply embedded cultural habit in many emerging markets. Corporations would do well to support it rather than resist.

