Barry Lustig

Making Japan work better for workers, and brands
Analysis
Aug 28, 2019
Barry Lustig

Making Japan work better for workers, and brands

Well-known economist and commenter Robert Feldman discusses macro issues that make Japan a difficult place to succeed for international brands and agencies, including the need to adapt strategy and the “prison without walls” of lifetime employment.

Q&A: Media's central role at the Cool Japan Fund
Analysis
Aug 2, 2019
Barry Lustig

Q&A: Media's central role at the Cool Japan Fund

The fund's managing director, Ken Matsumoto, explains how he hopes supporting international content and media properties will also help make Japan more competitive.

Rightsizing and you
Opinions
Mar 11, 2019
Barry Lustig

Rightsizing and you

If you’re worried about losing your job, consider what you can do to make yourself a more valuable asset. You’d be surprised how few people do.

WPP: Don’t let the headlines scare you
Advertising
May 3, 2018
Barry Lustig

WPP: Don’t let the headlines scare you

The next six months promise to be unpleasant for WPP. However, it’s a great time for the future of WPP. (Both of these things can be true.)

Advertising's 'big short'
Opinions
Mar 23, 2018
Barry Lustig

Advertising's 'big short'

As the climate change deniers of the marketing world, agency holding groups now have big bets stacked against them. They will survive and even prosper if they face up to reality and learn to evolve.

No one wants to have a drink with you
Opinions
Jan 26, 2018
Barry Lustig

No one wants to have a drink with you

Young people in Japan have profoundly different expectations than their managers as to what company life should be. We need to listen to them.

