Well-known economist and commenter Robert Feldman discusses macro issues that make Japan a difficult place to succeed for international brands and agencies, including the need to adapt strategy and the “prison without walls” of lifetime employment.
The fund's managing director, Ken Matsumoto, explains how he hopes supporting international content and media properties will also help make Japan more competitive.
If you’re worried about losing your job, consider what you can do to make yourself a more valuable asset. You’d be surprised how few people do.
The next six months promise to be unpleasant for WPP. However, it’s a great time for the future of WPP. (Both of these things can be true.)
As the climate change deniers of the marketing world, agency holding groups now have big bets stacked against them. They will survive and even prosper if they face up to reality and learn to evolve.
Young people in Japan have profoundly different expectations than their managers as to what company life should be. We need to listen to them.
