In the latest edition of Untold Stories, a creative reflects on the difference it makes to be one of just a few men in his department.
In the latest edition of Untold Stories, a woman recalls the toxic and shaping experience of being the only female in an agency creative department.
In the latest edition of Untold Stories, an agency employee recalls his struggle to get the help he needed with depression.
UNTOLD STORIES: A planner shares his experience of being queer and trying to build a career.
A creative shares her experience of being harassed and advice for others in the same position.
A senior creative lays bare the mental toll of the industry's culture of working long hours.
