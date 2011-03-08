David Logan, founder and co-chair of Bell Pottinger Group sustainability arm Corporate Citizenship, on corporate social responsibility in Asia.
GLOBAL- Leo Burnett Chicago has rolled out a global campaign in support of Earth Hour following the launch in Singapore.
SINGAPORE – Mariana Cid has been named client services manager at Warc Asia, effective immediately.
SHANGHAI – Waggener Edstrom’s digital discipline, Studio D, has launched a series of digital initiatives for French fashion label Chloe
SINGAPORE – Head of Intel’s integrated marketing team, Greg Fisher, has left the company.
