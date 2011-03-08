Angelia Seetoh

Bell Pottinger's David Logan on the evolution of CSR in Asia
Marketing
Mar 8, 2011
Angelia Seetoh

Bell Pottinger's David Logan on the evolution of ...

David Logan, founder and co-chair of Bell Pottinger Group sustainability arm Corporate Citizenship, on corporate social responsibility in Asia.

Leo Burnett rolls out global work for Earth Hour
The Work
Mar 3, 2011
Angelia Seetoh

Leo Burnett rolls out global work for Earth Hour

GLOBAL- Leo Burnett Chicago has rolled out a global campaign in support of Earth Hour following the launch in Singapore.

Warc Asia appoints client services manager
Marketing
Feb 23, 2011
Angelia Seetoh

Warc Asia appoints client services manager

SINGAPORE – Mariana Cid has been named client services manager at Warc Asia, effective immediately.

Studio D launches initiatives to promote Chloe China’s fifth anniversary
Digital
Feb 18, 2011
Angelia Seetoh

Studio D launches initiatives to promote Chloe ...

SHANGHAI – Waggener Edstrom’s digital discipline, Studio D, has launched a series of digital initiatives for French fashion label Chloe

Jayant Murty steps in as Greg Fisher departs Intel
Marketing
Feb 18, 2011
Angelia Seetoh

Jayant Murty steps in as Greg Fisher departs Intel

SINGAPORE – Head of Intel’s integrated marketing team, Greg Fisher, has left the company.

