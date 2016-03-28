The 15th century chapel and its famous, early 16th century ceiling have a lesson for marketers about the difference between a user experience that provides great utility and one that provides not only that but also great content.
Andy Greenaway, APAC executive creative director at SapientNitro, reflects on why Asia had a poor showing at Cannes this year.
Integration must mean more than simply putting matching pieces together.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins