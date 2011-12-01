Amanda King

Amanda King is the president of Tribal DDB Asia-Pacific.

Opinion: What's Rocked Your World?
Digital
Dec 1, 2011
Amanda King

Opinion: What’s Rocked Your World?

In her final opinion piece for Campaign Asia-Pacific as president of Tribal DDB Asia-Pacific, Amanda King looks back over the past five years and takes a peek at our digital future.

Opinion: How will the Facebook generation grow up?
Digital
Nov 4, 2011
Amanda King

Opinion: How will the Facebook generation grow up?

The social media generation is always sharing, always on and always aware they're being marketed to. Amanda King, president at Tribal DDB Asia-Pacific asks how marketers plan to keep up with them.

OPINION: Mobile - is it finally here?
Digital
Sep 30, 2011
Amanda King

OPINION: Mobile - is it finally here?

Mobile marketing is finally here, says Amanda King, president at Tribal DDB Asia-Pacific. And consumers and retailers are leading the way.

OPINION: Are you being served?
Digital
Sep 2, 2011
Amanda King

OPINION: Are you being served?

Is shopping going out of style? Amanda King, president at Tribal DDB Asia-Pacific, says not if retailers stop fighting digital and embrace it instead.

OPINION: Is it possible for clients and agencies to really provide an 'always on' presence and is it really necessary?
Digital
Aug 5, 2011
Amanda King

OPINION: Is it possible for clients and agencies to ...

Amanda King, president at Tribal DDB Asia-Pacific, argues the necessity for brands to be "always on" for their customers.

OPINION: Something happened in Cannes this year…
Digital
Jul 7, 2011
Amanda King

OPINION: Something happened in Cannes this year…

Amanda King, president of Tribal DDB Asia-Pacific, notes the changes in the industry atmosphere at Cannes.

