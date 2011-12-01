Amanda King is the president of Tribal DDB Asia-Pacific.
In her final opinion piece for Campaign Asia-Pacific as president of Tribal DDB Asia-Pacific, Amanda King looks back over the past five years and takes a peek at our digital future.
The social media generation is always sharing, always on and always aware they're being marketed to. Amanda King, president at Tribal DDB Asia-Pacific asks how marketers plan to keep up with them.
Mobile marketing is finally here, says Amanda King, president at Tribal DDB Asia-Pacific. And consumers and retailers are leading the way.
Is shopping going out of style? Amanda King, president at Tribal DDB Asia-Pacific, says not if retailers stop fighting digital and embrace it instead.
Amanda King, president at Tribal DDB Asia-Pacific, argues the necessity for brands to be "always on" for their customers.
Amanda King, president of Tribal DDB Asia-Pacific, notes the changes in the industry atmosphere at Cannes.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins