Zenith India retains Nestlé’s media mandate

Account retained after a multi-agency pitch

Nestlé has retained Zenith India as its media agency in the country following a multi-agency holding company-level pitch.
 
The mandate, estimated to be worth approximately INR 700 crore (US$90 million), includes the full range of duties including offline and online media. Zenith has been handling Nestlé’s media planning and buying business across all segments since 2005.
 
“We are delighted that Nestlé has once again chosen us as their media partner and it’s a clear endorsement of our strong ROI approach and ability to deliver marketing excellence and innovation, said Jai Lala, CEO of Zenith India.
 
"The retention is testament to the rock-solid working relationship we share with Nestlé and indeed we are proud of the industry-leading work we’ve produced for them over the course of many years. Zenith has a deep and inherent understanding of Nestlé’s business needs and the strategic direction of its brands. Our teams were able to demonstrate unique insights, integrated approaches and data-driven decision -making. We look forward to harnessing the best of our capabilities, talent, technology and partnerships and helping Nestlé build even more powerful consumer connections.”
 
Last October, Nestlé awarded its $19 million media mandate for Pakistan to Publicis Media as well, after working with Wavemaker previously. 
