Women to Watch 2023: Deadline extended to Aug 25

Campaign Asia-Pacific has extended the entry deadline for Women to Watch 2023 to the end of this week to Friday August 25, 2023, 6pm HKT.

The original deadline was today, August 22. We hope that by giving all nominees more time, it will help in strengthening submissions and pulling together any final recommendations that are needed for a well-rounded entry.

For those that have already submitted to this year's list—thank you! For advice on what makes a standout entry, check out the details below:

The first step is filling the following form and downloading the entry kit for all FAQs. Contact the awards team [email protected] in case of any administrative hiccups or additional time.

Eligibility details:

Must be based in Asia-Pacific (includes Australia and New Zealand).

Must work in any discipline within or adjacent to brands, media, marketing, advertising and communications.

Important notes to consider:

Individuals can nominate themselves or be nominated by a co-worker/manager.

Neither age nor job seniority will be factored into this list. We are open to nominations from junior roles through to C-suite, so long as the individual can prove their success thus far, and a trajectory for further growth. It is worth noting we are looking to celebrate the achievements of women who have not yet reached the very top of their professions or the pinnacle of their careers.

You are allowed to nominate up to two names from your company per market you operate in. To be clear, this means that if you are a company with multiple brands/agencies under it, you can nominate up to two women per brand/agency per market. We will not rule out choosing more than one candidate from a given company for the final list, if they prove exceptional.

We will consider candidates who have appeared in other Campaign Asia-Pacific listings, such as 40 Under 40, Women Leading Change and Tech MVP—but we prefer there to be a 12-month gap if the candidate has already been featured in any of these lists.

We want a list that celebrates a diversity of markets, so we encourage companies to spotlight their talent from across the region.

We will have a Women to Watch Greater China edition later this year. Nominees from Greater China are able to nominate to both lists.

Judging process





During the first round, judges shall evaluate and score all entries independently and during the final round, Campaign Asia-Pacific’s senior editorial team will be actively involved in confirming the final 40 winners.

Please note, the judging process has changed. It now consists of two rounds: the first round via our secured online platform, and the final round will be completed via a voting platform to confirm the final winners. During the first round, judges shall evaluate and score all entries independently and during the final round, Campaign Asia-Pacific's senior editorial team will be actively involved in confirming the final 40 winners. The jury's decision on the winners will be final, and no correspondence will be entered regarding the results. Those selected as the most exceptional rising stars will be honoured with in-depth profiles featured in Campaign Asia-Pacific and shared across all our social channels. Judges reserve the right to raise queries regarding the information provided and penalise any entry if there is evidence of inaccurate and misleading claims, which will lead to entry disqualification. Once again, the entry fee is non-refundable.

The jury panel includes: Aiga Dzene, Head of Innovation, Danone Indonesia, Waters

Allison Chew, Head of PR, Brand and Marketing, AIA Singapore

Jayss Rajoo, Director, Marketing and Innovation, Pizza Hut Singapore

Kristie Cheung, Head of Marketing Communications, Lalamove

Melissa Chen, Head of Marketing, Uber Taiwan

Nikita Mishra, Deputy Editor, Campaign Asia-Pacific

Rahat Kapur, Editor, Campaign Asia-Pacific

Susanne Migchels, Marketing & R&D Director Indonesia & Papua New Guinea, Heinz ABC Indonesia

Detailed judging criteria can be accessed via the entry pack

What to prepare for your submission

The nomination form will ask you to fill in:

Basic details about yourself and the nominee.

The nominee's backstory (250-300 words).

The answers to three critical questions about the nominee (300 words each).

Comments/endorsements from supervisors, colleagues and/or clients (300 words).

A recent high-resolution photo of the nominee (at least 1200x800 pixels at 72 dpi).

Credit-card payment of the entry fee.

Address and contact details for the person who will receive the Campaign Asia-Pacific membership.

Entries are to be submitted online via our entry platform; you can enter via the ‘ENTER NOW’ button at Women to Watch website. We highly recommend you prepare your answers in advance before going to fill out the nomination form or you can save your work as draft in the nomination form before you confirm your submission. Please refer to this entry platform guide to help you prepare the nomination.

Note: Please flag confidential information by putting it into [square brackets] or highlighting it. We ask that you only flag the specific information that must be kept confidential, rather than the whole entry or very large parts of it, since we will rely on this information to compile a profile of any nominee that makes the list.

Tips for a strong entry

Layout: Use bullet points if it helps you lay out information clearly.

Evidence: Use metrics and business results that the nominee has been responsible for driving.

Narrative: Paint a picture of who the nominee is, what their passions are, and why they are an inspiring person.

Thorough: You have 300 words—use as many as possible.

Questions?

Send them to [email protected] and we’ll help as soon as we can.