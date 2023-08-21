News Advertising Marketing Gender Equality Celebrating/Recognising Women
Staff Reporters
2 days ago

Women to Watch 2023: Deadline extended to Aug 25

Due to an influx of requests, we have extended the entry deadline to the end of this week to allow nominees more time for submissions.

Women to Watch 2023: Deadline extended to Aug 25

Campaign Asia-Pacific has extended the entry deadline for Women to Watch 2023 to the end of this week to Friday August 25, 2023, 6pm HKT.

The original deadline was today, August 22. We hope that by giving all nominees more time, it will help in strengthening submissions and pulling together any final recommendations that are needed for a well-rounded entry.  

For those that have already submitted to this year's list—thank you! For advice on what makes a standout entry, check out the details below:

The first step is filling the following form and downloading the entry kit for all FAQs. Contact the awards team [email protected] in case of any administrative hiccups or additional time. 

Eligibility details:

  • Must be based in Asia-Pacific (includes Australia and New Zealand).
  • Must work in any discipline within or adjacent to brands, media, marketing, advertising and communications.

Important notes to consider:

  • Individuals can nominate themselves or be nominated by a co-worker/manager.
  • Neither age nor job seniority will be factored into this list. We are open to nominations from junior roles through to C-suite, so long as the individual can prove their success thus far, and a trajectory for further growth. It is worth noting we are looking to celebrate the achievements of women who have not yet reached the very top of their professions or the pinnacle of their careers. 
  • You are allowed to nominate up to two names from your company per market you operate in. To be clear, this means that if you are a company with multiple brands/agencies under it, you can nominate up to two women per brand/agency per market. We will not rule out choosing more than one candidate from a given company for the final list, if they prove exceptional.
  • We will consider candidates who have appeared in other Campaign Asia-Pacific listings, such as 40 Under 40, Women Leading Change and Tech MVP—but we prefer there to be a 12-month gap if the candidate has already been featured in any of these lists.
  • We want a list that celebrates a diversity of markets, so we encourage companies to spotlight their talent from across the region.
  • We will have a Women to Watch Greater China edition later this year. Nominees from Greater China are able to nominate to both lists.

Judging process

Please note, the judging process has changed. It now consists of two rounds: the first round via our secured online platform, and the final round will be completed via a voting platform to confirm the final winners. 

During the first round, judges shall evaluate and score all entries independently and during the final round, Campaign Asia-Pacific’s senior editorial team will be actively involved in confirming the final 40 winners.

The jury's decision on the winners will be final, and no correspondence will be entered regarding the results. Those selected as the most exceptional rising stars will be honoured with in-depth profiles featured in Campaign Asia-Pacific and shared across all our social channels.

Judges reserve the right to raise queries regarding the information provided and penalise any entry if there is evidence of inaccurate and misleading claims, which will lead to entry disqualification.
Once again, the entry fee is non-refundable.
 

The jury panel includes:

 

  • Aiga Dzene, Head of Innovation, Danone Indonesia, Waters
  • Allison Chew, Head of PR, Brand and Marketing, AIA Singapore
  • Jayss Rajoo, Director, Marketing and Innovation, Pizza Hut Singapore
  • Kristie Cheung, Head of Marketing Communications, Lalamove
  • Melissa Chen, Head of Marketing, Uber Taiwan
  • Nikita Mishra, Deputy Editor, Campaign Asia-Pacific
  • Rahat Kapur, Editor, Campaign Asia-Pacific
  • Susanne Migchels, Marketing & R&D Director Indonesia & Papua New Guinea, Heinz ABC Indonesia
Detailed judging criteria can be accessed via the entry pack.

What to prepare for your submission

The nomination form will ask you to fill in: 

  • Basic details about yourself and the nominee.
  • The nominee's backstory (250-300 words).
  • The answers to three critical questions about the nominee (300 words each).
  • Comments/endorsements from supervisors, colleagues and/or clients (300 words).
  • A recent high-resolution photo of the nominee (at least 1200x800 pixels at 72 dpi).
  • Credit-card payment of the entry fee.
  • Address and contact details for the person who will receive the Campaign Asia-Pacific membership.

Entries are to be submitted online via our entry platform; you can enter via the ‘ENTER NOW’ button at Women to Watch website. We highly recommend you prepare your answers in advance before going to fill out the nomination form or you can save your work as draft in the nomination form before you confirm your submission. Please refer to this entry platform guide to help you prepare the nomination.

Note: Please flag confidential information by putting it into [square brackets] or highlighting it. We ask that you only flag the specific information that must be kept confidential, rather than the whole entry or very large parts of it, since we will rely on this information to compile a profile of any nominee that makes the list. 

Tips for a strong entry 

  • Layout: Use bullet points if it helps you lay out information clearly.
  • Evidence: Use metrics and business results that the nominee has been responsible for driving.
  • Narrative: Paint a picture of who the nominee is, what their passions are, and why they are an inspiring person.
  • Thorough: You have 300 words—use as many as possible.

Questions?

Send them to [email protected] and we’ll help as soon as we can.

Read about previous Women to Watch:

2022 2021 | 2020 | 2019 | 2018 | 2017 | 2016 | 2015 | 2014 | 2012

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Making use of the seconds: Unleash the full power of bite-sized content

1 Making use of the seconds: Unleash the full power of bite-sized content

Bumble makes kindness sexy in India campaign

2 Bumble makes kindness sexy in India campaign

Goodbye influencer marketing, it was nice knowing you

3 Goodbye influencer marketing, it was nice knowing you

Disney’s ‘metaverse chief’ departs shortly after division shutdown

4 Disney’s ‘metaverse chief’ departs shortly after division shutdown

Samsung ‘unfolds’ its latest smartphone campaign with 3D OOH billboards

5 Samsung ‘unfolds’ its latest smartphone campaign with 3D OOH billboards

Dentsu’s Doug Rozen to depart amid Americas reorganisation

6 Dentsu’s Doug Rozen to depart amid Americas reorganisation

Dentsu names new CEO for China as Deric Wong exits

7 Dentsu names new CEO for China as Deric Wong exits

K-pop partnerships: A win-win for brands and artists or just lazy marketing?

8 K-pop partnerships: A win-win for brands and artists or just lazy marketing?

Dentsu international whistleblowing reports more than double

9 Dentsu international whistleblowing reports more than double

Wunderman Thompson names new APAC CEO

10 Wunderman Thompson names new APAC CEO

Related Articles

Women to Watch 2023 open for entries
Jul 11, 2023
Campaign Staff

Women to Watch 2023 open for entries

Meet the jury for Women to Watch Asia Pacific 2023
Aug 11, 2023
Staff Reporters

Meet the jury for Women to Watch Asia Pacific 2023

Women to Watch Greater China 2023
Feb 8, 2023
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch Greater China 2023

Women to Watch Greater China 2023: Zoe Chou, Tencent
Mar 27, 2023
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch Greater China 2023: Zoe Chou, Tencent

Just Published

Global agency rankings: Two new entries following Pfizer result
The Knowledge
40 minutes ago
Maria Iu

Global agency rankings: Two new entries following ...

Publicis Collective and IPG Health both entered rankings for first time in 2023.

Volkswagen India brand director lauds positioning over volume
1 hour ago
Raahil Chopra

Volkswagen India brand director lauds positioning ...

Campaign India chats with Volkswagen’s India brand director about its latest campaign, its 15-year relationship with DDB Mudra, its portfolio and the importance of safety alongside a rise in women buyers.

Baidu posts positive quarterly growth, thanks to ads and generative AI business
10 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Baidu posts positive quarterly growth, thanks to ...

Baidu's generative AI tool, Ernie Bot, has seen success as Open AI's ChatGPT is not available in the country.

Avoiding a toxic workplace culture: Experts on what businesses need to do
11 hours ago
Shawn Lim

Avoiding a toxic workplace culture: Experts on what ...

After Campaign's exclusive reporting on the internal strife in Circles.Life, we speak to ex-employees and workplace culture experts on what red flags other businesses need to watch out for.