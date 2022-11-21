Marketing Opinions
Jay Choyce Tibbitts
Nov 22, 2022

Why the part-time creator is your company's secret weapon

The future of work is digital, co-created and shared. Why wouldn’t you want employees at the centre of this movement at your organisation?

When Apple employee and social media creator Paris Campbell went to TikTok to answer a question about a follower’s issues with her iPhone, she probably wasn’t expecting what followed. The now-deleted video amassed more than five million views in 24 hours, garnered media attention and resonated with hundreds of thousands of people with similar questions about their iPhones. 

The information Campbell shared was not a trade secret, rather public knowledge presented in a very digestible way. It even reassured people's confidence in Apple’s security features. But the video still resulted in her being threatened to be fired. 

Campbell is part of a growing collection of “part-time creators,” who pursue content creation in parallel with their 9 to 5 careers. It’s a space that will only continue to grow:  When asked about their career aspirations, one-third of kids ages 8 to 12 aspire to be a YouTuber or vlogger.

Of course, not everyone can make it to Emma Chamberlain status with a YouTube career.  Many will want to create content for additional income, the personal purpose it can provide outside of a ‘traditional” career path and just for the fun of it.

Strong modern marketers, company leaders and agencies should consider these individuals as incredible assets to a team. The future of work is digital, co-created and shared. Why wouldn’t you want employees at the center of this movement at your organization?

Here are three reasons why part-time creators are a compelling asset to your company.

1. They are entrepreneurial self-starters

The content creation world is fairly new, and those who pursue it are often creating the playbook as they go. This go-getter attitude is a personality trait creators bring to every aspect of their life, including their 9 to 5 jobs.

Part-time creators are an entire organization within themselves: they are the talent, the creative director, the strategist, the account manager, the negotiator, the finance department, and more. This understanding is critical in navigating companies with cross-functional teams.

2. Their holistic perspective brings empathy to the workplace

Cole Davis (@ColeDavey) works for brands as a content creator outside of his job as an art director at Deutsch NY. His coworkers appreciate his ability to see the entire process from both the brand and the talent side as an asset to his agency work. 

In Davis’ own words, “When I did a TikTok shoot for Roman, it was incredibly surreal to have someone directing me, the talent, where as an art director, I've directed talent. It gives me a good idea of what good direction is and how to accommodate that.” 

This holistic view of the process increases awareness and makes it smoother overall. 

3. Their proximity to consumers allows them to build work that resonates

Cultural trends today begin on the internet. Traditional marketers may not see or understand these trends until they are written about by the press, but part-time creators are often on the ground floor of new trends and able to turn them into action.

Karim Archarid, the mind behind digital fashion and culture magazine @Kaasvision and talent agency @TheKaasagency, spends his weekdays as a merchandise planner at e-commerce company Aubainerie, where he leverages what he witnesses as a content creator to benefit the business. 

“I use my knowledge of fashion and trends that I learn from my digital creator experience as a fashion and culture magazine [curator]... it helps me forecast budget and allocate money to the right category according to market trends,” he explains.

Apple employee Campbell points out this advantage in her response video to the viral TikTok by saying that the video was so successful because of  her ability to put “complex ideas into pretty simple things that people can watch and enjoy.”

As employee retention becomes increasingly important, it’s crucial for companies to champion the whole employee by leveraging their part-time creator skill sets to benefit your company and make them feel valued in the process.

Creators have a unique position, where they resonate with both consumers and brands. This is an asset agencies should prize and champion.

Jay Choyce Tibbitts’ 9-5 job is Associate Director, Social and Digital Strategy at Deutsch New York. His part time creator gig is being a fashion-focused content creator and influencer on TheLuxuryChoyce.com and across social channels (InstagramYouTubeTikTok, and Pinterest).

 

 

Source:
Campaign US

