Marketing News
Alison Weissbrot
9 hours ago

Why Bayer Consumer Healthcare's global CMO encourages marketers to push boundaries

Patricia Corsi talks about elevating creativity in a sector that has not valued this facet of marketing.

Why Bayer Consumer Healthcare's global CMO encourages marketers to push boundaries

The consumer healthcare industry has not historically valued creativity. 

But Patricia Corsi is on a mission to change that. 

As global chief marketing, digital and information officer at Bayer Consumer Healthcare, Corsi encourages Bayer’s brand teams and agency partners to push the boundaries on their communications – from creating campaigns that touch on taboo topics to making it easier to purchase over-the-counter products. She will have her eye on such work as jury president of the Health and Wellness Lions in Cannes this year. 

Corsi also discusses her journey from Brazil to becoming a global creative leader at a multinational health conglomerate and shares how she works to elevate more diverse talent.

Listen to this episode and subscribe to Campaign Chemistry wherever you get your podcasts. 

Source:
Campaign US

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Audi and M&C Saatchi accused of plagiarism in new ad

1 Audi and M&C Saatchi accused of plagiarism in new ad

Unilever's Samir Singh: Sustainability shouldn't burden consumers with guilt or expense

2 Unilever's Samir Singh: Sustainability shouldn't burden consumers with guilt

Behind Sprite’s first-ever global rebrand

3 Behind Sprite’s first-ever global rebrand

Into the Metaverse: WPP & Meta bring together industry leaders to navigate a journey into a new world

4 Into the Metaverse: WPP & Meta bring together industry leaders to navigate a journey into a new world

'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to stop child sexual abuse in Malaysia

5 'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to fight child sexual abuse

'People want to do more than shop online': Shopee's head of marketing

6 'People want to do more than shop online': Shopee's head of marketing

Heineken sends RFI to creative agencies

7 Heineken sends RFI to creative agencies

Women Leading Change Awards 2022: Winners revealed

8 Women Leading Change Awards 2022: Winners revealed

Should all brands rush to enter the metaverse?

9 Should all brands rush to enter the metaverse?

‘Into the Chinaverse’: Looking ahead at China’s metaverse roadmap

10 ‘Into the Chinaverse’: Looking ahead at China’s metaverse roadmap

Related Articles

CMO Power List 2022: Call for nominations
Marketing
Apr 8, 2022
Staff Reporters

CMO Power List 2022: Call for nominations

Netflix CMO Bozoma Saint John bats for increased personalisation and nuance in marketing
News
Nov 17, 2021
Rahul Sachitanand

Netflix CMO Bozoma Saint John bats for increased ...

Half of APAC marketing teams 'completely exhausted': Research
Marketing
Feb 4, 2022
Staff Reporters

Half of APAC marketing teams 'completely exhausted':...

Budweiser's APAC CMO on 'effortless marketing'
Marketing
May 18, 2022
Minnie Wang

Budweiser's APAC CMO on 'effortless marketing'

Just Published

Brainlabs goes for global growth with strategy change
Digital
1 hour ago
Shauna Lewis

Brainlabs goes for global growth with strategy change

APAC a firm part of chief executive Daniel Gilbert's plans for the future, following the agency's deal to buy Fanbytes.

Inkbox shows why semi-permanent tattoos are perfect for evolving identities
News
8 hours ago
Shawn Paul Wood

Inkbox shows why semi-permanent tattoos are perfect ...

The semi-permanent tattoo brand created a film with Forsman & Bodenfors that shows young people expressing themselves while acknowledging their evolving identities

Finn Partners, fischerAppelt, SPRG and Adfactors PR launch four-year scholarship program
PR
8 hours ago
Diana Bradley

Finn Partners, fischerAppelt, SPRG and Adfactors PR ...

The goal of the Future Communicator Foundation Scholarship program is to advance comms skills around social justice.

Advertising v blagvertising
Advertising
8 hours ago
Dave Trott

Advertising v blagvertising

Away from the bells and whistles, advertising needs to be about trusting consumers with facts and asking them to work it out a reasonable conclusion for themselves.