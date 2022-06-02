Why Bayer Consumer Healthcare's global CMO encourages marketers to push boundaries

The consumer healthcare industry has not historically valued creativity.

But Patricia Corsi is on a mission to change that.

As global chief marketing, digital and information officer at Bayer Consumer Healthcare, Corsi encourages Bayer’s brand teams and agency partners to push the boundaries on their communications – from creating campaigns that touch on taboo topics to making it easier to purchase over-the-counter products. She will have her eye on such work as jury president of the Health and Wellness Lions in Cannes this year.

Corsi also discusses her journey from Brazil to becoming a global creative leader at a multinational health conglomerate and shares how she works to elevate more diverse talent.

