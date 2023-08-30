News Advertising Media Creativity Technology
Brandon Doerrer
18 hours ago

Whalar recruits Meta’s Jason Li as global EVP, strategy

EXCLUSIVE: Li will create standard practices around pitching and drive global collaboration at the creator marketing company.

Pictured: Jason Li. (Photo credit: Whalar, used with permission)
Pictured: Jason Li. (Photo credit: Whalar, used with permission)

Creator marketing company Whalar has brought on former Meta creative shop lead Jason Li as its global EVP of strategy, a new role.

Li’s remit places him at the helm of the global creative strategy team, overseeing the development and delivery of creative briefs as well as strategic frameworks for brands and social media platforms. He reports to Whalar CEO Rob Horler and leads a team of 20 employees.

Whalar crafted the new role to ensure there was a leader dedicated to and responsible for strategy, which was previously overseen by a mix of other leaders, Li said.

Li will create global standards around how Whalar approaches pitching clients as well as how its teams in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa collaborate.

“How do we share and reapply our learnings?” he said. “How do we build out deeper vertical expertise? Those could help us operate more efficiently but also hopefully uplevel the creative output.”

Only two days into the job, Li said he will start by evaluating Whalar’s current pitching process before developing new global standards. He plans to closely monitor social media for trends that could better inform pitches.

Li plans to monitor how live streaming drives commerce and how emerging technology such as virtual reality can fuel Whalar’s creative output.

“Most social media platforms are also tech platforms and they’re constantly innovating with new ad formats and ways to engage consumers,” he said. “I think Whalar should do the same.”

At Meta, Li worked on the creative shop as its global director, starting in August 2021. Before that, he spent almost 12 years on Facebook, most recently as director of the creative shop between August 2018 and July 2021. He also spent over eight years at P&G, serving as brand manager of corporate marketing and multi-brand innovation from June 2009 to September 2011.

Jimmie Stone, who Li reported to for a time, currently heads Meta’s creative shop as a VP.

Meta doesn’t have plans to replace Li’s role.

Working within the creator economy, Li sees a responsibility to serve underrepresented communities, which are paid lower amounts and less frequently for their work.

“If we do our jobs right, it’s going to be a win-win for brands and for these communities,” he said.

Source:
Campaign US
Tags

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

1 Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

Bumble makes kindness sexy in India campaign

2 Bumble makes kindness sexy in India campaign

K-pop partnerships: A win-win for brands and artists or just lazy marketing?

3 K-pop partnerships: A win-win for brands and artists or just lazy marketing?

Wunderman Thompson names new APAC CEO

4 Wunderman Thompson names new APAC CEO

Taste tops the charts in McDonald's and Leo Burnett Indonesia campaign

5 Taste tops the charts in McDonald's and Leo Burnett Indonesia campaign

TSLA wins global creative duties for Star Alliance

6 TSLA wins global creative duties for Star Alliance

SK-II CEO on marketing activations, storytelling, AI and more

7 SK-II CEO on marketing activations, storytelling, AI and more

Dentsu Malaysia appoints new CEO as Kien Eng Tan announces retirement

8 Dentsu Malaysia appoints new CEO as Kien Eng Tan announces retirement

YouTube to use own co-viewing data for CTV advertising sparking transparency concerns

9 YouTube to use own co-viewing data for CTV advertising sparking transparency concerns

Fans can 'meet' K-pop supergroup Blackpink in Roblox

10 Fans can 'meet' K-pop supergroup Blackpink in Roblox

Related Articles

Meta’s revival picks up in Q2 as revenue grows 11%
Jul 27, 2023
Jessica Heygate

Meta’s revival picks up in Q2 as revenue grows 11%

Meta disrupts massive misinformation campaign linked to Chinese influence groups
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Meta disrupts massive misinformation campaign ...

6 things for marketers to know about Meta’s ‘Twitter killer,’ Threads
Jul 6, 2023
Brandon Doerrer

6 things for marketers to know about Meta’s ...

Behind the scenes of BBDO’s creative sprint with Meta’s Reels
Jun 23, 2023
Brandon Doerrer

Behind the scenes of BBDO’s creative sprint with ...

Just Published

Creative Minds: Behind closed curtains, nobody can belt out Britney Spears tunes like RGA's Victoria Neo
2 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Creative Minds: Behind closed curtains, nobody can ...

With serious zen and quirky vibes, analog heart and digital mind, this RGA strategist tells Campaign about her mood-dependent social style.

APAC markets are main drivers of gaming revenue growth across mobile, PC and Mac
7 hours ago
Staff Reporters

APAC markets are main drivers of gaming revenue ...

TOP OF THE CHARTS: Report finds that sentiment towards in-game mobile ads generally deteriorated last year, while rewarded video and playable ads were gamers’ preferred ad types.

Qantas faces further allegations of misleading ad conduct in new court proceedings by ACCC
8 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Qantas faces further allegations of misleading ad ...

In another round of allegations surrounding deceptive behaviours, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission accuses Qantas of continuing to advertise for thousands of flights days after their cancellations.

Brands amplify Malaysian pride with 2023 Merdeka Day campaigns
8 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Brands amplify Malaysian pride with 2023 Merdeka ...

Celebrating unity, crafting connections, and uplifting Malaysian identity—here's a roundup of work that captures the essence of Merdeka Day.