Media PR News
Ewan Larkin
Jul 13, 2022

Twitter hires Rebecca Hahn as global comms head

Twitter CMO Leslie Berland has been handling the responsibilities on an interim basis.

Getty Images
Getty Images

Twitter has hired Rebecca Hahn as VP of global communications. 

Hahn, reporting to Twitter CMO Leslie Berland, started in the role last week. Berland had been handling comms on an interim basis before Hahn’s appointment. 

Twitter’s lead comms position has been a revolving door as of late. In June 2021, VP of global comms Brandon Borrman exited the company. Twitter then replaced Borrman with Kelly Sims, who left four months later in November. 

Berland announced Hahn’s appointment in a Twitter post. 

Hahn leads a team “responsible for developing, shaping and driving narratives around the service’s mission, to give everyone the power to create and share ideas and information instantly without barriers,” according to a company statement. 

A Twitter spokesperson declined to comment further. 

Before joining Twitter, Hahn was CCO for electric vehicle company Bird, where she led a team of comms, PR, design, brand, social impact and marketing experts, according to her LinkedIn profile. She also managed the company’s global policy and government partnerships organizations.

Hahn also formerly served as a partner at The OutCast Agency and, prior to that, as Oracle’s director of corporate comms. 

Twitter also recently announced two other executive moves: Maggie Suniewick as VP of partnerships and Ella Irwin as VP of product for health and Twitter service. 

In February, the social media titan hired Discord vet Bemnet Yemesgen as global head of creative strategy and brand identity.

Source:
PRWeek

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

The future of seamless shopping in APAC

1 The future of seamless shopping in APAC

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

2 Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Funnel vision: Driving results across different advertising objectives on TikTok

3 Funnel vision: Driving results across different advertising objectives on TikTok

How Unilever ships Walls ice cream to Maldives, St. Ives moisturiser to Australia and Vaseline lip balm to Mongolia

4 How Unilever ships Walls ice cream to Maldives, St. Ives moisturiser to Australia and Vaseline lip balm to Mongolia

BTS' J-Hope names album Jack in the Box. Here's how the US fast food brand responded.

5 BTS' J-Hope names album Jack in the Box. Here's how the US fast food brand responded.

Why DBS wants to be seen as a tech startup rather than a bank

6 Why DBS wants to be seen as a tech startup rather than a bank

Has your CRM kept up with changing buyer expectations?

7 Has your CRM kept up with changing buyer expectations?

WFH or back to office: Where does creativity thrive?

8 WFH or back to office: Where does creativity thrive?

Coca-Cola reimagines Queen’s ‘A Kind of Magic’ to launch its global music platform

9 Coca-Cola reimagines Queen’s ‘A Kind of Magic’ to launch its global music platform

Women to Watch 2022 opens for entries

10 Women to Watch 2022 opens for entries

Related Articles

Misperceptions and tips on effective ESG communications
Digital
Jul 7, 2022
Olivia Cao

Misperceptions and tips on effective ESG communications

Twitter vs Musk: You can't handle the truth!
Digital
2 days ago
Neil McLeod

Twitter vs Musk: You can't handle the truth!

Agencies ‘disappointed’ by Twitter’s handling of misreported metrics
Digital
May 6, 2022
Jessica Heygate

Agencies ‘disappointed’ by Twitter’s handling of ...

Twitter overstated user metrics for nearly three years
Digital
Apr 28, 2022
Jessica Heygate

Twitter overstated user metrics for nearly three years

Just Published

Samsung running ad cleared in UK amid ‘victim blaming’ concerns
Advertising
11 minutes ago
Daniel Farey-Jones

Samsung running ad cleared in UK amid ‘victim ...

Showing a woman running alone at night did not encourage ‘unsafe practice’ ASA says, rejecting 27 complaints.

Netflix says ad tier is coming ‘early 2023’ as subscriber losses grow
Digital
15 hours ago
Jessica Heygate

Netflix says ad tier is coming ‘early 2023’ as ...

Streaming giant teases details of its advertising offering and why it chose to partner with Microsoft as it reports a loss of nearly 1 million subscribers in Q2.

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Jalin Wu, Uniqlo
Marketing
15 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Jalin Wu, Uniqlo

With successful strategies to penetrate lower-tier cities, Wu confidently steers the boat for the retail brand in Greater China.

Nielsen's Robert Gilby is Dentsu International's new APAC CEO
Advertising
16 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Nielsen's Robert Gilby is Dentsu International's ...

After a short stint at the media measurement company, he replaces Ashish Bhasin and will oversee 11,600 people in 18 markets.