Marketing Analysis Data News
Matthew Miller
Aug 5, 2021

Top 10: Asia's favourite fast-food brands

While global quick-serve giants occupy the top-most spots in the fast-food category in our exclusive Asia's Top 1000 Brands research, local favourites still satisfy stomachs in individual markets.

Top 10: Asia's favourite fast-food brands

You can probably guess Asia's top two fast-food brands without much thought, and global brands fill the top six spots on our exclusive list of Asia's top fast-food brands. Made-in-the-region brands from Japan, Philippines and Thailand, however, crack the top 10 to take the last four positions. 

The list of Asia's top 10 favourite fast-food brands is derived from the 2021 edition of Campaign Asia-Pacific's exclusive Asia's Top 1000 Brands research, done in partnership with Nielsen IQ. The region's most comprehensive research on consumer brand perception, Asia's Top 1000 Brands asks consumers in 14 Asia-Pacific markets to name the brands they consider the best in 15 major product and service categories. From this, we compile the overall Asia's Top 1000 Brands ranking, a list of the top 100 brands in each market, and a variety of features and category-based reports like this one.

Without further ado, here are Asia's top 10 fast-food brands:

Brand 2021 2020 Change
McDonald's 1 1 0
Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) 2 2 0
Pizza Hut 3 3 0
Burger King 4 4 0
Domino's 5 6 +1
Subway 6 5 -1
Jollibee 7 7 0
Mos Burger 8 8 0
Lotteria 9 9 0
The Pizza Company 10 10 0


MORE TASTY TIDBITS
Additional fast facts from our survey of the region's favourite quick-serve restaurants

McDonald's is No. 1 in 11 markets, and takes second position in the other three:

  • South Korea (Burger King)
  • Thailand (KFC)
  • Philippines (Jollibee)

Brands 11-20 (alphabetical order):

  • Cafe De Coral
  • Fairwood
  • Hungry Jack's*
  • Long John Silver's
  • Maxims
  • Mister Donut
  • Papa John's
  • Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen
  • Yoshinoya
  • Zhenkungfu

* Note that Burger King's overall rank would probably be higher if it operated as Burger King in Australia.

Market victories
These brands got a high ranking in one market, but finished outside the overall APAC top 10: 

  • Australia: Hungry Jack's (3)
  • China: Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (4)
  • India: Saravana Bhavan (7)
  • Japan: Mister Donut (5)
  • Korea: Papa John's (9)
  • Hong Kong: Cafe de Coral (2), Maxims (6)
  • Indonesia: Yoshinoya (5)
  • Philippines: Shakey's (4)

One-offs
Several brands got name-checked in only one market, and New Zealand is particularly idiosyncratic:

  • Singapore: Fried & Tasty,  Yellow Cab Pizza
  • Taiwan: Dandan Hamburg
  • Philippines: Chowking, Army Navy, Tropical Hut
  • New Zealand: Burger Fuel, Georgie Pie, Hell Pizza, Kiwiberri, Mexicali, Pita Pit, Taco Bell
Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Indian sex-wellness brand Skore launches ‘Cliteracy drive’

1 Indian sex-wellness brand Skore launches ‘Cliteracy drive’

Lululemon launches 'largest ever' global brand campaign

2 Lululemon launches 'largest ever' global brand campaign

Jessica Alba and Zac Efron star in Dubai tourist board spy thriller

3 Jessica Alba and Zac Efron star in Dubai tourist board spy thriller

Jackie Chan does his own stunts for Shopee

4 Jackie Chan does his own stunts for Shopee

Collaborative Ads: Connecting brands and retailers to maximise business growth

5 Collaborative Ads: Connecting brands and retailers to maximise business growth

How reuse of ice cream tubs became a branding opportunity for Pepsi

6 How reuse of ice cream tubs became a branding opportunity for Pepsi

A peek into the metaverse: How to prevent a virtual world from becoming a dystopian nightmare

7 A peek into the metaverse: How to prevent a virtual world from becoming a dystopian nightmare

Convenience economy rises as Filipinos embed themselves at home

8 Convenience economy rises as Filipinos embed at home

P&G defies pandemic with 12% jump in annual adspend

9 P&G defies pandemic with 12% jump in annual adspend

Mayoreo? Oreo and Heinz 'intrigued' by the idea

10 Mayoreo? Oreo and Heinz 'intrigued' by the idea

Related Articles

Asia's Top 1000 Brands 2021
Marketing
Jul 19, 2021
Staff Reporters

Asia's Top 1000 Brands 2021

Top 10: Asia's favourite snacks and candy
Marketing
6 hours ago
Matthew Miller

Top 10: Asia's favourite snacks and candy

Leaps and dives: The biggest brand moves in Asia's Top 1000 Brands
Marketing
Jul 19, 2021
Matthew Miller

Leaps and dives: The biggest brand moves in Asia's ...

Mainland China brands ascendant in Asia's Top 1000 Brands
Analysis
Jul 19, 2021
Minnie Wang

Mainland China brands ascendant in Asia's Top 1000 ...

Just Published

Death metal: A pangolin screams for vengeance
Advertising
2 hours ago
Ad Nut

Death metal: A pangolin screams for vengeance

AD NUT's PICK OF THE WEEK: You need to hear and see 'Angry Pango' rage against the illegal-trade machine, in this music video for an original metal song produced by Dentsu Mcgarrybowen China.

Creative Minds: Why Philip Cho gave up on designing futuristic cars
Advertising
2 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Creative Minds: Why Philip Cho gave up on designing ...

We get to know the creative director at Wieden+Kennedy Tokyo through his answers to 11 questions. Learn about why he abandoned a career in car design, what he'd stare at all day if he could, his favourite work, and the early job that made him worry he'd get shot.

Smelly gas station toilet makeover wins over Thai patrons
Advertising
2 hours ago
Ad Nut

Smelly gas station toilet makeover wins over Thai ...

Disinfectant brand Zoflora flushed with success following campaign by Yell PR.

A non-living influencer dances for a life insurer
Advertising
2 hours ago
Ad Nut

A non-living influencer dances for a life insurer

A new campaign by TBWA Korea for Shinhan Life, featuring the virtual influencer known as Oh Rozy, is certainly appealing. But writing about it has proven unsettling for our pal Ad Nut.