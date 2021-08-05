Top 10: Asia's favourite fast-food brands

You can probably guess Asia's top two fast-food brands without much thought, and global brands fill the top six spots on our exclusive list of Asia's top fast-food brands. Made-in-the-region brands from Japan, Philippines and Thailand, however, crack the top 10 to take the last four positions.
The list of Asia's top 10 favourite fast-food brands is derived from the 2021 edition of Campaign Asia-Pacific's exclusive Asia's Top 1000 Brands research, done in partnership with Nielsen IQ. The region's most comprehensive research on consumer brand perception, Asia's Top 1000 Brands asks consumers in 14 Asia-Pacific markets to name the brands they consider the best in 15 major product and service categories. From this, we compile the overall Asia's Top 1000 Brands ranking, a list of the top 100 brands in each market, and a variety of features and category-based reports like this one.
Without further ado, here are Asia's top 10 fast-food brands:
|Brand
|2021
|2020
|Change
|McDonald's
|1
|1
|0
|Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC)
|2
|2
|0
|Pizza Hut
|3
|3
|0
|Burger King
|4
|4
|0
|Domino's
|5
|6
|+1
|Subway
|6
|5
|-1
|Jollibee
|7
|7
|0
|Mos Burger
|8
|8
|0
|Lotteria
|9
|9
|0
|The Pizza Company
|10
|10
|0
MORE TASTY TIDBITS
Additional fast facts from our survey of the region's favourite quick-serve restaurants
McDonald's is No. 1 in 11 markets, and takes second position in the other three:
- South Korea (Burger King)
- Thailand (KFC)
- Philippines (Jollibee)
Brands 11-20 (alphabetical order):
- Cafe De Coral
- Fairwood
- Hungry Jack's*
- Long John Silver's
- Maxims
- Mister Donut
- Papa John's
- Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen
- Yoshinoya
- Zhenkungfu
* Note that Burger King's overall rank would probably be higher if it operated as Burger King in Australia.
Market victories
These brands got a high ranking in one market, but finished outside the overall APAC top 10:
- Australia: Hungry Jack's (3)
- China: Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (4)
- India: Saravana Bhavan (7)
- Japan: Mister Donut (5)
- Korea: Papa John's (9)
- Hong Kong: Cafe de Coral (2), Maxims (6)
- Indonesia: Yoshinoya (5)
- Philippines: Shakey's (4)
One-offs
Several brands got name-checked in only one market, and New Zealand is particularly idiosyncratic:
- Singapore: Fried & Tasty, Yellow Cab Pizza
- Taiwan: Dandan Hamburg
- Philippines: Chowking, Army Navy, Tropical Hut
- New Zealand: Burger Fuel, Georgie Pie, Hell Pizza, Kiwiberri, Mexicali, Pita Pit, Taco Bell