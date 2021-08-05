Top 10: Asia's favourite fast-food brands

You can probably guess Asia's top two fast-food brands without much thought, and global brands fill the top six spots on our exclusive list of Asia's top fast-food brands. Made-in-the-region brands from Japan, Philippines and Thailand, however, crack the top 10 to take the last four positions.

The list of Asia's top 10 favourite fast-food brands is derived from the 2021 edition of Campaign Asia-Pacific's exclusive Asia's Top 1000 Brands research, done in partnership with Nielsen IQ. The region's most comprehensive research on consumer brand perception, Asia's Top 1000 Brands asks consumers in 14 Asia-Pacific markets to name the brands they consider the best in 15 major product and service categories. From this, we compile the overall Asia's Top 1000 Brands ranking, a list of the top 100 brands in each market, and a variety of features and category-based reports like this one.

Without further ado, here are Asia's top 10 fast-food brands:

Brand 2021 2020 Change McDonald's 1 1 0 Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) 2 2 0 Pizza Hut 3 3 0 Burger King 4 4 0 Domino's 5 6 +1 Subway 6 5 -1 Jollibee 7 7 0 Mos Burger 8 8 0 Lotteria 9 9 0 The Pizza Company 10 10 0



MORE TASTY TIDBITS

Additional fast facts from our survey of the region's favourite quick-serve restaurants

McDonald's is No. 1 in 11 markets, and takes second position in the other three:

South Korea (Burger King)

Thailand (KFC)

Philippines (Jollibee)

Brands 11-20 (alphabetical order):

Cafe De Coral

Fairwood

Hungry Jack's*

Long John Silver's

Maxims

Mister Donut

Papa John's

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen

Yoshinoya

Zhenkungfu

* Note that Burger King's overall rank would probably be higher if it operated as Burger King in Australia.

Market victories

These brands got a high ranking in one market, but finished outside the overall APAC top 10:

Australia: Hungry Jack's (3)

China: Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (4)

India: Saravana Bhavan (7)

Japan: Mister Donut (5)

Korea: Papa John's (9)

Hong Kong: Cafe de Coral (2), Maxims (6)

Indonesia: Yoshinoya (5)

Philippines: Shakey's (4)

One-offs

Several brands got name-checked in only one market, and New Zealand is particularly idiosyncratic: