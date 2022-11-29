Tony Blair: TfL’s ban on Qatar ads during World Cup is 'gesture politics'

Former Prime Minister Tony Blair has slammed Transport for London's decision to ban Qatar ads across its travel network as “gesture politics”, describing the move as “over the top”.

Blair, who was speaking on Global’s The News Agents podcast, was responding to the transport network banning Qatar-related ads on the underground, buses and other TfL infrastructure due to concerns about the World Cup hosts’ human rights record, stance on homosexuality and treatment of migrant workers. Global's outdoor business is the sole provider of advertising across the London Underground network.

The ban has led Qatar to warn that it will review its investment in London; the Gulf state is one of the largest investors and landowners in London through its sovereign wealth fund, owning stakes in The Shard, Harrods and Canary Wharf among other famous sights.