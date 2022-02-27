News
Staff Reporters
2 days ago

The grades are in: Agency Report Cards debut today

We assessed 41 APAC agency networks—in great detail. The detailed report cards on their 2021 performance in growth, innovation, creativity and effectiveness, DEI and sustainability, and overall management quality, will be revealed later today.

The grades are in: Agency Report Cards debut today

Our editors are hard at work putting the finishing touches on our 19th annual evaluation of APAC agency networks.

This year, we've assessed 41 APAC networks based on their 2021 business performance, innovation, creative output, awards, staff development, diversity, sustainability and leadership.

Campaign members only can tune in early this afternoon to see all 41 grades revealed, along with a detailed writeup explaining the grades for each category of performance and analysing that agency's performance.

Not yet a member? Best to take care of that straight away.  Click here for more information on how you can subscribe and get unlimited access to all Campaign content, including premium content like our Agency Report Cards. 

Fully subscribed and ready to go?  Feel free to review the 2020 Agency Report Cards while you wait.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

