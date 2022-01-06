Advertising News
Gideon Spanier
22 hours ago

Tech entrepreneur makes takeover approach for M&C Saatchi

Agency group expects an offer from top shareholder Vin Murria.

Vin Murria: deputy chair of M&C Saatchi plc since March 2021
Vin Murria: deputy chair of M&C Saatchi plc since March 2021

M&C Saatchi has received a takeover approach from an “acquisition vehicle” led by software entrepreneur Vin Murria, who was already the top shareholder in the agency group.

In a statement to the stock market about the “possible offer", M&C Saatchi said “it has received a preliminary approach from AdvancedAdvT Limited, a vehicle connected with Vin Murria”.

AdvancedAdvT spent £24 million ($32.4 million) to buy 12 million M&C Saatchi shares, accounting for 9.82% of the company, earlier this week. The purchase price of 200p per share was at a nearly 20% premium to the stock price at the time, around 167p.

Murria already owned a personal stake of about 12.5% in M&C Saatchi. She bought this shareholding cheaply—at around 40p a share or £6 million ($8.1 million) in total—at the start of the pandemic in 2020.

She now has de facto control over about 22.5% of M&C Saatchi via her personal stake and the AdvancedAdvT investment.

M&C Saatchi said: “No proposal has been received but the Board has been told to expect one in the near term.”

However, until it receives that proposal, “there can be no certainty that an offer will be made, nor as to the terms on which any offer might be made,” M&C Saatchi added in its statement.

A spokesperson for AdvancedAdvT, which Murria chairs, declined to make any comment about the takeover approach, beyond its initial statement about the 9.82% share purchase which it described as “a good investment opportunity”.

M&C Saatchi’s share price rose 6% to 200p on news of the possible offer as investors awaited further details.

The company is valued at around £240 million (#324 million) at its current price.

Under stock market rules, the Takeover Code is now in effect because of AdvancedAdvT’s approach, which means the investment company must make clear its intentions by a deadline of 5pm on 3 February.

Murria knows M&C Saatchi well as she became deputy chair in March 2021. The agency group, which is chaired by Gareth Davis, said if it receives the expected offer from AdvancedAdvT, it “would convene an independent committee to consider it”.

Her initial decision to buy shares in 2020 caught M&C Saatchi by surprise as its founders, Jeremy Sinclair, Bill Muirhead and David Kershaw, were grappling with the fallout from an accounting scandal and the Covid crisis.

She declined their offer to join the board as a non-executive director in 2020 but changed her stance following the promotion of Moray MacLennan to chief executive and the departure of the founders in a boardroom clear-out.

Murria is familiar with the agency sector as she was previously a non-executive director of Chime, the owner of VCCP, when it was listed on the stock market.

M&C Saatchi’s shares have been in recovery mode in the last year and the company told investors in a trading update on 15 December that “operating profit will be materially ahead of expectations” after a “strong” Q4 amid a wider recovery.

MacLennan has pushed a strategy of simplification and digitisation. The stock price doubled in 2021 but still remains some way off its 330p level before the accounting problems emerged in August 2019.

As part of its response to AdvancedAdvT’s approach, M&C Saatchi said: “The board confirms that the new strategy announced in Q1 2021 is already delivering, with the Company's performance consistently exceeding expectations, demonstrated by a succession of positive trading upgrades.”

Source:
Campaign UK

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Conversational Commerce: The secret to creating frictionless customer experiences

1 Conversational Commerce: The secret to creating frictionless customer experiences

Son Heung-Min kicks off multi-market Tiger Beer campaign

2 Son Heung-Min kicks off multi-market Tiger Beer campaign

APAC New Business League: November 2021 report

3 Coca-Cola rewrites the APAC New Business League

6 PR agencies to watch out for in 2022

4 6 PR agencies to watch out for in 2022

20 years on, Porsche has fresh designs for Asia-Pacific

5 20 years on, Porsche has fresh designs for Asia-Pacific

We read a bunch of 2022 trend reports so you don't have to

6 We read a bunch of 2022 trend reports so you don't have to

'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to stop child sexual abuse in Malaysia

7 'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to fight child sexual abuse

Marketing in the metaverse: The biggest opportunities for brands

8 Marketing in the metaverse: The biggest opportunities for brands

The top 10 liquor and spirits brands in Asia-Pacific

9 Top 10: Asia's favourite spirits brands

Shock and applause for Apple Watch's chilling real-life emergency call ad

10 Shock and applause for Apple Watch's chilling real-life emergency call ad

Related Articles

M&C Saatchi’s Moray MacLennan on ‘renewed belief in marketing’ and war for talent
Advertising
Oct 14, 2021
Gideon Spanier

M&C Saatchi’s Moray MacLennan on ‘renewed belief in ...

M&C Saatchi simplification strategy gains ‘traction’
Advertising
Jun 30, 2021
Gideon Spanier

M&C Saatchi simplification strategy gains ‘traction’

M&C Saatchi develops first regional hub in Southeast Asia
News
Jul 28, 2021
Jessica Goodfellow

M&C Saatchi develops first regional hub in ...

M&C Saatchi Singapore leaders exit to take over Dayre
Advertising
Jul 23, 2021
Matthew Miller

M&C Saatchi Singapore leaders exit to take over Dayre

Just Published

‘A complete mess’: Novak Djokovic saga causes reputational damage
PR
5 hours ago
Surekha Ragavan

‘A complete mess’: Novak Djokovic saga causes ...

PR pros weigh in on the poor communications practice that led to confusion and anger ahead of one of the sporting world’s most-watched tournaments.

Spotify rolls out clickable in-app podcast ads at CES
Advertising
5 hours ago
Mariah Cooper

Spotify rolls out clickable in-app podcast ads at CES

The feature makes advertising interactive on Spotify original and exclusive podcasts.

Lenovo spotlights Gen Z changemakers
Advertising
5 hours ago
Sabrina Sanchez

Lenovo spotlights Gen Z changemakers

The global brand campaign, debuted at CES 2022, aims to empower the next generation to change the world from their laptops with the new Lenovo ThinkPad Z series.

Can Vietnam become the next China for luxury brands?
Analysis
16 hours ago
Adina-Laura Achim

Can Vietnam become the next China for luxury brands?

The luxury industry has pursued every opportunity in China’s high-growth market. Yet, thus far, it has ignored this other market in the Asia-Pacific region.