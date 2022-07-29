Tech Bites: Week of July 25, 2022

NEWS

Integral Ad Science and Anzu.io have partnered together to help brands and agencies to effectively monitor the quality of their in-game media investments in mobile gaming environments. Through this collaboration, IAS provides advertisers with Invalid Traffic (IVT) measurement and reports on viewability through the IAS Signal platform.

Analysis released by Media Partners Asia (MPA) has found Asia Pacific online subscription video on demand (SVOD) is forecast to grow 19% in 2022 to US$24.6 billion in revenues with China contributing 51%. Excluding China, the Asia Pacific SVOD sector grew revenues by 25% Y/Y to US$12.0 billion. in 2022. SVOD revenue is projected to reach US$19.1 billion by 2027 in APAC ex-China and US$36.5 billion with China. Advertising video on demand (AVOD) forecast to generate US$24.6 billion in 2022 in APAC, up 13% Y/Y. APAC ex-China drove US$13.4 billion, up 24% year on year. YouTube leads with an estimated 42% share of the APAC, excluding China AVOD pie in 2022. Meta Video is also sizable.

The World Federation of Advertisers and media advisors MediaSense have found in their research that nearly half (48%) of all advertisers, agencies, ad tech companies and media owners think the industry is facing its “worst-ever crisis” when it comes to talent, topping off at 54% among agencies. 68% globally say that talk of a “crisis” is not overstating the matter, a figure that rises to 74% in the US. In addition, 77% of respondents admitted that there is “some” or “high” scarcity of talent in their organisation, peaking at 85% among the agency and ad tech sectors, and at 81% in the US and 93% in APAC. 67% of all respondents (76% in APAC) believe that talent scarcity is proving to be a major blocker to growth.

APPOINTMENTS AND WINS

Havas Group has appointed Alexandre Sompheng as CEO in Vietnam. This follows the group’s move earlier this year to end its partnership with its local affiliate and re-establishing its full-service Village offering. Read more here.

MediaCom has moved Ashish Williams to Singapore to become the managing director of its office in the country.

Meta has appointed Patrick Pan to the position of head of Taiwan and Hong Kong. He has more than 18 years of technology sector experience.